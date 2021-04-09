Outriders is the latest game to capture the attention of gamers, especially fans of the popular looter shooter genre. Yesterday, Outriders studio People Can Fly released their launch week dev update for Outriders, which outlined its plans to update and improve Outriders in the coming weeks. In the dev update, People Can Fly promised that the first big Outriders patch update would arrive at some point next week.

Today, People Can Fly is delivering on their promises even earlier than originally promised, and is in the process of releasing the first patch update for Outriders right now. At least, the patch update is going live in the next few hours for Outriders on PS5, PS4, and PC. Xbox console players will have to wait a little bit longer to get the Outriders patch update (although the Outriders team promises they're working closely with Xbox to make it happen).

The first patch update focuses primarily on stability improvements and patching several of the major crashing issues that have affected Outriders since launch, but there's also plenty of bug fixes and general improvements throughout the entire game. Outriders is also planning future patch updates, so this is far from the first.

Importantly, the first patch update for Outriders is also striving to fix the cross-play issues between consoles and PC. For now, the patch update is only restoring cross-play between PlayStation and PC (and Xbox cross-play has been disabled entirely). However, once the Xbox patch goes live all platforms should be able to play with each other through cross-play like normal.

Outriders isn't a perfect game, but can still provide fun and entertainment for countless hours to fans of this genre. If you're a fan of co-op looter shooters that focus on fast-paced combat and powerful abilities, Outriders very well may be on your list of best games for PS5.

The full changelog for the first Outriders patch update includes:

Cross-play

Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again With the release of this patch, cross-play between PlayStation and PC is now possible Cross-play between Xbox and PC / PlayStation has been temporarily disabled until the Xbox patch has released Cross-play between consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live



Bug fixes

PC & console platforms

Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash Fixes Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing) Will fix crash on launch issues Will include many more "random" crash fixes We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world

Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed" You will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games

Many other minor fixes and improvements

PC-specific