What you need to know
- Outriders is a brand-new co-op looter shooter RPG from People Can Fly, available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
- Recently, People Can Fly released a dev update that outlined their upcoming plans for Outriders, including patches.
- Earlier than planned, the promised first patch update is set to go live for PlayStation and PC within the next few hours.
- The patch update includes tons of fixes for stability and crashes, and restores cross-play between PlayStation and PC.
Outriders is the latest game to capture the attention of gamers, especially fans of the popular looter shooter genre. Yesterday, Outriders studio People Can Fly released their launch week dev update for Outriders, which outlined its plans to update and improve Outriders in the coming weeks. In the dev update, People Can Fly promised that the first big Outriders patch update would arrive at some point next week.
Today, People Can Fly is delivering on their promises even earlier than originally promised, and is in the process of releasing the first patch update for Outriders right now. At least, the patch update is going live in the next few hours for Outriders on PS5, PS4, and PC. Xbox console players will have to wait a little bit longer to get the Outriders patch update (although the Outriders team promises they're working closely with Xbox to make it happen).
The first patch update focuses primarily on stability improvements and patching several of the major crashing issues that have affected Outriders since launch, but there's also plenty of bug fixes and general improvements throughout the entire game. Outriders is also planning future patch updates, so this is far from the first.
Importantly, the first patch update for Outriders is also striving to fix the cross-play issues between consoles and PC. For now, the patch update is only restoring cross-play between PlayStation and PC (and Xbox cross-play has been disabled entirely). However, once the Xbox patch goes live all platforms should be able to play with each other through cross-play like normal.
Outriders isn't a perfect game, but can still provide fun and entertainment for countless hours to fans of this genre. If you're a fan of co-op looter shooters that focus on fast-paced combat and powerful abilities, Outriders very well may be on your list of best games for PS5.
The full changelog for the first Outriders patch update includes:
Cross-play
- Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again
- With the release of this patch, cross-play between PlayStation and PC is now possible
- Cross-play between Xbox and PC / PlayStation has been temporarily disabled until the Xbox patch has released
- Cross-play between consoles and PC will be fully restored once the Xbox patch has gone live
Bug fixes
PC & console platforms
- Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service
- Crash Fixes
- Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped
- Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest
- Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing)
- Will fix crash on launch issues
- Will include many more "random" crash fixes
- We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places
- Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases
- Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions
- Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world
- Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed"
- You will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings
- This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies
- This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games
- Many other minor fixes and improvements
PC-specific
- Will Fix a performance issue where GPU is not being fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues
Looty-shooty action
Outriders
Follow the signal
Become an Outrider and follow a mysterious signal across the alien planet of Enoch, full of hellish threats waiting around every corner. Outriders features drop-in, drop-out co-op for up to three players so you can have a couple of friends at your side.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Google Pixel 5a is not canceled but will likely see a limited release
The Google Pixel 5a is expected to be launched at next month's Google I/O, and a Google spokesperson suggests that it will see a limited launch.
PlayStation keeps shooting itself in the foot
PlayStation's been making the news a lot lately, and most of it not good. A new report from Bloomberg emphasizes a toxic culture where it chases the next big blockbuster only to let everyone else suffer.
Here's the real reason iMessage isn't available on Android
Both Epic Games and Apple have published their court filings ahead of their antitrust trial next month. The court filing by Epic Games has revealed that Apple decided against releasing iMessage for Android in 2013 to keep users within its ecosystem.
Grab a great mic for your PS4 or PS5 livestreams
Looking to getting into game streaming? You'll want to invest in a good microphone before you start. Here are some great options for your PS4 or PS5 if you were lucky enough to find one.