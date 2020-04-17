OnePlus' latest flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are slated to go on sale in the U.S. from April 29. Even though the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro haven't started shipping out to buyers yet, the company has released a new OxygenOS update (via 9to5Google) for the two phones.

The new OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus 8 series comes with a lot of changes, including several optimizations and improvements. What is slightly disappointing, however, is that the update includes the March Android security and not the latest one dated April 1, 2020.

As for new features, the update brings support for the Live Caption feature, which was rolled out to a few OnePlus smartphones last month. The feature can detect speech in any media playing on the phone and automatically generate captions. OnePlus claims to have optimized the camera experience as well, along with a new video filter feature. Additionally, the update enables users to wake up their default voice assistant by long-pressing the power button and "integrate" the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds with Dolby Atmos for improved sound quality.

Here's the full changelog: