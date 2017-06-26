OxygenOS 4.5.2 is now rolling out with bug fixes and stability improvements.

The OnePlus 5 will be going up for sale starting tomorrow, June 27, but if you were able to get your hands on one during the company's "early drop" sales event, there's an update waiting for your handset. The OxygenOS 4.5.2 update comes in at just 36MB, and has fixes for app installation issues, camera tweaks, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and network stability fixes, along with better third-party app compatibility.

For a majority of users, the update will be available as a day-one update, but if you already have the OnePlus 5, head to the phone's settings to manually initiate the download. Haven't yet figured out if you should pick up the OnePlus 5? Be sure to take a look at our detailed coverage.