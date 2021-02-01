Nearly five months after the release of the Android 11 stable version, Motorola has finally started updating its Moto G Pro to the latest Android version. In the coming weeks, we expect more devices from the company's confusing lineup to receive Android 11 (via GSMArena). Motorola's best Android phones, including the flagship Edge+, are currently running Android 10.

As per screenshots shared by Moto G Pro users on Reddit, the update weighs in at 1.1GB in size and comes with the January 2021 Android security patch. Since the Moto G Pro is an Android One phone, the update brings all of the best Android 11 features. Some of the key new features listed in the official changelog include new device and media controls, Chat Bubbles, one-time permissions, Conversations tab, and new privacy settings.

The Android 11 update for the Moto G Pro is currently rolling out only in the UK, but it is likely to expand to other countries soon. Moto G Stylus, which is the U.S. version of the Moto G Pro, is yet to receive the update. Unlike the Moto G Pro, however, the Moto G Stylus isn't part of the Android One program.