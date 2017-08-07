First live images of the Galaxy Note 8 show off a familiar design.

We're just a few weeks away from the official launch of the Galaxy Note 8, and the leaks are starting to fly in thick and fast. Press renders of Samsung's upcoming flagship leaked last week, highlighting a design that's reminscent of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, albeit with a more squared-off look.

Today, we're being treated to the first live images of the Galaxy Note 8, possibly from a prototype unit. The photos show off a dedicated Bixby button to the left of the phone, as well as a dual camera setup at the back — a first for Samsung. The fingerprint location hasn't changed much from the Galaxy S8, with the sensor located at the back next to the camera sensor.

The leaked images also show off the redesigned S Pen, which matches up with last week's leak.

<img src="/sites/androidcentral.com/files/styles/larger/public/article_images/2017/08/galaxy-note-8-live-leak-3.jpg?itok=nP7m0j_Y" width="405" height="540" alt="Galaxy Note 8 live leak" class='lightbox'" />

The Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to offer a similar set of specs as the Galaxy S8, including a Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895 combination, but the phone will likely see a memory bump to 6GB. Samsung may also launch a variant with 256GB storage in its home market.

Galaxy Note 8: what we know so far

With the Note 8 launch set for August 23, we should know more shortly. What do you think of the design of the Note 8 from the leaked images above? Let us know in the comments.