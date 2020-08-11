According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambore , the Huawei Watch Fit will have a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 456 x 280 resolution. While the rest of the tech specs of the wearable haven't been revealed yet, the tipster has shed light on some of the headline features. The smartwatch will come equipped with a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, an accelerometer, and a barometer.

Trusted leaker Evan Blass revealed codenames of several upcoming Huawei products last week, including a new smartwatch that will apparently debut as the Watch Fit. Press renders of the Huawei Watch Fit have now leaked, along with its complete specs.

Some of the other key features of the Huawei Watch Fit revealed by the tipster include 5ATM water resistance, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and a wide range of other health tracking tools. As for battery life, the Huawei Watch Fit will apparently offer up to 10 days of endurance. It will be compatible with devices running Android 5.0+ or iOS 9.0+.

In terms of design, the main highlight will be the unusually tall display, which will have ambient light sensors to allow it to adjust the brightness automatically. The Watch Fit is expected to be available in four colors: Green, Black, Orange, and Pink. Ambhore has claimed that the smartwatch will go on sale in Europe in September for €119. Since Huawei has confirmed that it will announce new products at IFA 2020, it is possible that the Watch Fit will be introduced in Berlin on September 5.

