Sony has begun to kick off marketing for its next-generation console in the leadup to Holiday 2020. Today, the company released the first-ever global ad for the PS5 . It's a mostly CGI trailer not based around any game in particular. Rather, it emphasizes the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller . You can check out the ad below.

On PlayStation Blog, Sony also shared some interviews with different game developers working on upcoming PS5 titles regarding using the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the DualSense.

Japan Studio, assisting Bluepoint on Demon's Souls for the PS5 are using these enhancements to convey the strength of boss attacks, parrying, magic and the different weapons in the game. Meanwhile, Arkane Studios conveys the sensation of a gun jamming in Deathloop. Insomniac Games is using it to great effect for the weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and for venom blasts in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Guerilla notes it'll be using these features for the weapons in Horizon Forbidden West.

The PS5 is still scheduled to release at some point in Holiday 2020. We'll be sure to share details on an exact release date and price when that information is announced.