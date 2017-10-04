Google is slashing the prices of the first-gen Pixels.

They're a year old, but the Pixel and Pixel XL are still fantastic phones. And now that the new Pixels are here, they're more affordable. Google is slashing the prices on all variants and color options of the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL by $100, with the Pixel now available for $549.

Here's the breakdown of the new pricing:

32GB Pixel: $549

128GB Pixel: $649

32GB Pixel XL: $669

128GB Pixel XL: $769

The Quite Black and Really Blue color options of the 32GB Pixel are already sold out, but all three color variants are available for the larger Pixel XL. If you've been on the fence about getting a Pixel, now's the time to act.

See at Google Store