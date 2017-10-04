Google is slashing the prices of the first-gen Pixels.
They're a year old, but the Pixel and Pixel XL are still fantastic phones. And now that the new Pixels are here, they're more affordable. Google is slashing the prices on all variants and color options of the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL by $100, with the Pixel now available for $549.
Here's the breakdown of the new pricing:
- 32GB Pixel: $549
- 128GB Pixel: $649
- 32GB Pixel XL: $669
- 128GB Pixel XL: $769
The Quite Black and Really Blue color options of the 32GB Pixel are already sold out, but all three color variants are available for the larger Pixel XL. If you've been on the fence about getting a Pixel, now's the time to act.
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
First-generation Pixel is now available for $549, Pixel XL for $669
Get them used on Swappa for $400 right now too
Google trade in is $400, no point selling it on Swappa for that low
Verizon did this almost 2 weeks ago. I grabbed one then with an additional $100 of store credit for accessories. That's when I grabbed mine. I'm happy.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Pixel
It needs to be $200 off.
Then I'd bite.
Still be overpriced.
I see prices that resemble new phones