There's a lot to love in Nova Launcher.
Nova Launcher has a lot of great settings for you to explore, and plenty of potential for awesome themes and customizable layouts. First things first, though, you have to actually download the launcher and get yourself used to it. Now, there is a learning curve to every launcher out there, but we have a few simple tips to help make your transition as smooth as possible.
Import your layout
You do not want to have to put everything back the way you had it on your old launcher, and Nova gets that. That's why before you go futzing with element styles and shaders, you should import your old launcher's layout so that you're starting out from what you had rather than scratch.
- Open Nova Settings.
- Tap Backup & import settings.
Tap Import.
- Read the warning that comes up and tap OK.
- Tap the launcher you wish to import from.
If the data summary from what Nova Launcher found looks correct, tap Import.
Now, given the limitations on how launchers read and share widget data, you might have to re-create a few of your widgets on your newly imported home screen, but if you're lucky, the placeholders will be the same size. Starting from the layout you had means that instead of fussing with getting back to speed, you can hit the ground running in Nova and start experimenting.
Desktop grid size (and subgrid positioning)
When screens were 4 inches, a 4x4 grid made sense. Screens are not 4 inches anymore. Home screens do not need to be confined to such a small grid. They waste space. They significantly limit the amount you can fit on a single screen. Here's how to change that.
- Open Nova Settings.
- Tap Desktop.
Tap Desktop Grid.
- Slide the row and column numbers to the size you want.
Tap Done.
While 5x5 will allow your icons to better line up with your dock, don't be afraid to try out even bigger grid sizes — I use a 8x6 grid on my HTC 10 and it's worked out quite well for me. Also, did you notice the setting hiding in the Desktop Grid screen?
Subgrid-positioning allows you to place things between the regular grid spaces, helping you better resize widgets and line things up to your desires. You might not want it on right this second, but once you turn it on, placing elements on your home screen gets a whole lot easier.
Icons
Icons on Android have always been kind of a mess — that's how it is when you don't force everyone to be the same rounded rectangle. That doesn't mean we have to settle with the mishmash of icon styles that inevitably happens between your various apps. No, we have these wonderful things called icon packs to replace your boring old icons with something new, beautiful, and consistent.
Before you set an icon pack, you need to download one. These are our favorites!
Once you've got your icon pack, you can apply it like so:
- Open Nova Settings.
Tap Look & feel.
- Tap Icon theme.
Tap the icon pack you wish to use.
Beyond setting an icon pack, Nova Launcher can also take advantage of Android Oreo's Adaptive Icons, allowing you to instead shape your icons in one of five shapes, from squares and circles to teardrops and those confounded squircles. The feature is still in its early stages, and it interacts oddly with some icon packs, but if you're feeling brave, give it a try!
Hide unwanted apps
On most phones, there's a laundry list of apps you don't use and don't need cluttering up your launcher. On most launchers, your choices are simple: disable the app or stick it in a folder. Nova Launcher gives you another option for apps that you can't disable but still want to not look at: hide them from the launcher.
- Open the app drawer.
- Press and drag the app you wish to hide up towards the top of the screen.
Drag and drop the app you wish to hide on Edit.
- Uncheck the Apps box to hide it from the drawer.
Tap Done.
Back it up once you're happy
Once you have things the way you want them, you should back up your Nova setup. This will make it easier to set things back up once you go to a new phone, or a error forces you to factory reset your phone. It's also helpful if you mess something up in your layout and want to get what you had back. Backups are easy, and we can send them directly to Google Drive so that they're available on every phone you set up.
- Open Nova Settings.
- Tap Backup & import settings.
Tap Backup.
- Name your backup. It defaults to a date and timestamp, but that doesn't really tell you what the layout/theme is.
- Tap the dropdown menu below the backup's name.
Select Share.
- Tap OK.
- Nova will create the backup and bring up the Android Share menu. Select Save to Drive or whichever cloud service you wish to store your backup on.
Ensure the account and folder listed are where you wanted to back up to, then tap Save.
If you need any more help getting acclimated to Nova Launcher, sing out in the comments below, and in our forums!
We also have a wonderful article to explain the rest of the Nova Launcher settings we ignored this go around.
Updated October 2017: This article has been updated to reflect advancements in Nova's features, especially in regards to icons.
Reader comments
Thanks Ara. I've been using Nova for several years, but still keep learning new things every time you post about it. Much appreciated.
First thing after downloading should be, "Pat yourself on the back for making positive life choices."
Yes. This.
Been using Nova Prime to every devices I used for years that my back is already so sore from the patting.
Haha. Unfortunately I didn't discover this magic until like a year ago. But now I love it. Especially being able to save your different setups so it's NBD to switch back and forth is just incredible.
How can importing your settings be the first thing you do if you are switching to Nova Launcher?
You can also import your layout from other launchers.
My favorite icon set is HD Orbicons by LucasDev. They are beautiful and there are sooo many to choose from. Plus it has masking so all your icons are converted.
I have been using Nova for quite some time. I can't remember how many devices have used it on. It is simply the best because it is so flexible. When you have a setup you like, make a backup, sure. You can also lock the home screen to prevent accidental changes. The developer is always improving the launcher. One time I was sure I found a bug and notified the developer. Within 24 hours there was no more bug. I have given many launchers a chance, but I always get back to Nova. If it's a basic home screen with clock and weather or something more elaborate using Zooper widget, Nova can make it happen just the way you want.
Delta icon pack is really good too
For those interested in dark icon packs, I recommend "desaturate"
Another great pack by DrumDestroyer!
The first thing I saw when I went to your site this afternoon was a whole page saying "Ad Blockers Make Us Sad."
Well, your ads make me annoyed. Guess who isn't turning off the ad blocker?
You're could really have just one item on the list.
1st thing to do with NOVA
1. Whatever the hell you want because Nova will let you do that.
Looks like someone hasn't tried *ANY* other launchers. Nova's pretty limited. Let's see it match Lightning Launcher's freeform mode, then we can start to talk.
ZENUI Launcher is the best :-)
Hi Ara.
I followed your tutorial on using Nova to recreate the Pixel Launcher and, for the most part, it worked very well.
But I'm having a weird glitch where, if I don't use the phone for a few minutes, when pick it up again my homescreen wallpaper image is blurred.
This is happening on my Galaxy S6. I followed the same steps on my Nexus 9 and there I don't have any problem.
Any thoughts?
Huh, that is weird. I'd contact the developer about that, though, it might be a bug that needs fixing.
To be honest, Ara, these are the exact same things I do on a new device putting on Nova launcher, although I have been satisfied with 4x4 subgrid in the app drawer. I'll try out 5x6 maybe or 5x7. Do you use a scrollable dock? What do you suggest? Should I do it?
I used a scrollable dock for years! They're cool, but once I was out of coach I consolidated to a one page, seven place dock with five folders, the phone, and an app drawer shortcut. Folders on the dock are life changing.
Seven place dock? Woah?! You must use a lot of apps. I have a five place dock, no app drawer icon, just swipe to open the drawer. And I do use folders on my dock, because let's face it, they're very useful. Since I have a rooted device I make use of gestures, like two finger rotate CW to turn off the screen in an instant without reaching for the power button. Nova launcher never ceases to amaze me.
:)
143 apps on my phone right now... But I go through them like coffee...
All folder items on my dock, rotating. Save the main screens for widgets that I want to see... Weather, calendar etc.
The main reason I stick with Nova is the padding option for the widgets. There are no 1/4 inch gaps on my 7 Edge between the edge of the widget and the edge of the screen like Action Launcher.... Nova has nailed it with the padding option. That and the smoothness of Nova - you can customize so much stuff...!
This is a great place to start, let's see if I can convert a few friends with the aid of this article ha
The problem with icon packs is that they don't change icons for apps they don't know about. So, about 90% of the icons change and the rest of those oddball apps stick out like a sore thumb.
That's what masks are for. Whicons, Zwart, and Dives have them.
As Ara said, that's why you try different ones. Whicons is great and it's free too! They are often adding icons.
Use something like Yitax icon pack. It's a circular icon pack and it'll just put the icons in the center of a colored circle icon for the ones it doesn't have
"Icons on Android have always been kind of a mess — that's how it is when you don't force everyone to be the same rounded rectangle."
Missing iOS?
Hell no.
Yeah, the iOS icons are all uniform, but they're also all dumb. They all by default get pulled to the top of the screen (not great for the Plus models to have to reach up), and you can't reorganize them or hide them. IPhone = UI 101 fail.
Nova is the best at being neutral to the system, and letting special features of the particular phone shine through. As we know, EMUI, can be a beast, and was unacceptable for me. Slapped on nova, and wonders, it cleared up so many things I didn't like. All of the special features(floating dock, smart assistance controls, sliding app drawer, etc..) , are still there, and work perfectly fine. Kept my phone as stock, except launcher (5X Honor) , waiting for the nougat update promised. Speed is the same, but smoothness is so much better. Lightweight launchers, like halo, are fast, but kinda featureless, nova is as fast as anything out there, doesn't get in the way, and can make you forget about the launcher(not so with bloated launchers, like golauncher, which slowed my previous phones, and crashed one). Hiding apps isn't that hard to do, just go to settings, app drawer, scroll to bottom of page, hit hide apps, and check what you don't want, simple. Whatever I have on my desktop, I hide the corresponding icon in the app drawer to make everything uncluttered, and on the desktop, I use the bubble folder effect to group similar apps, like all google apps go into one bubble, then I use the transparency feature, to blend folder into the background. There are other things that don't get in the way of any customizations, that you want, and speed/smoothness never drops. What I have a problem with is locking the launcher, whenever you want to change a setting, after you lock apps, you must press desktop/app drawer icon, and wait three seconds, to get to the launchers settings( only if you use the lock apps setting, though). Not all launchers, will have everything that you want, but nova has a lot(including telsa launcher support, for notification control).
Hey man, I also have an Honor 5X with CM13 on top to get rid of the horrible EMUI and Nova launcher makes the experience that much better. Still the best budget device I purchased to date.
Why hide an icon from the drawer? Create a second tab and put your unused icons in there.
But that's another tab. Why see it if you have a choice to not see it, and access the apps you occasionally use much faster?
No...the FIRST thing to do is upgrade to Nova Prime. Worth the money.
I second this..
Eh, there's enough to get them started. Prime is worth every penny, but let them get acclimated first.
Another thing to do is set up swipe actions. I got rid of my app drawer icon and set up the single swipe up to open the app drawer. nice and clean.
I use swipe to open regular apps as well. tap the facebook icon, it opens facebook. Swipe it up, it opens messenger. Same thing for the camera and gallery, outlook and gmail, etc etc. I cleaned my screens and it's much faster!
My problem with the icon thing is...do I really want to have to manually change the icons for every single app? Why can't there be a system which automatically changes the icons like Samsung's themes do. Is that a software limitation or something?
But it does change all the icons for every app. You don't have to change every icon manually.
It just gives you the option to pick other icons from different packs to mix and match if you like.
Odd, it never changed them for me even after picking the icon pack in the Look and Feel section.
it depends on the icon pack. Some have icons created for more apps.
Uhm... That's exactly what icon packs do. the individual icon change only allows you to change an app icon you don't like. for example if you use candycons but like the facebook icon of clickUI more you can change that one icon to clickUI and leave the rest on candycons.
I'll have to try again because I used to use Nova all the time and the icons never changed for me despite choosing an icon pack.
The first set of icon instructions changes all icons. The second set changes an individual icon, in case you don't like the one the pack provides.
Oh! No, I remember the issue I was having. Some icon packs have different versions or colors of icons and it sucks that there's no way to configure the pack to use any icon other than the default.
I'm using the Aspire UX icon pack when I want my icons to look like Samsung's native icons on my Note 8, and Pixel IP icon pack for when I feel like the icons looking like the Pixel icons. Both of these allow you to Apply once, choose the launcher type/Nova, and all of the icons change to reflect the style you wanted.
I've been a Nova Launcher fan for a number of years, but I just bought Action Launcher 3 to learn. That's the beauty of Android - allowing customization in many different ways.
. . And the sixth thing to do is switch to Action Launcher . . ;-)
Dang, it's like that? lol
Exactly! Nova for years until a couple months ago. Action is amazing!
Have fun with your lack of widget placement options (subgrid positioning, padding, etc).
Got me :-) . . Hey I was just having a little fun, choice is good and I switch it up and use Nova as well . . Hope no one took that mean or personal, that's what the wink was for
Haha. I bought Action just because of Ara's last article on creating the Pixel Launcher look. I like it, but I also like Nova too. I wanted the look so Action it is until I'm over it.
I swear the Pixel look on Nova is a lot of steps, but you can still get it in under five minutes!
Yeah, but I didn't want to bother with the beta. It might be stable, but I'm not a beta kind of girl for anything. I'm content with it, the lazy way is excellent!
Beta works great,and nova is responsive to your problems. 2 updates ago, my desktop wasn't showing the whole desktop, in landscape mode, got in touch, and next beta update, it was fixed, (which didn't take a week). Best response of anything I used.
Don't forget the weather glitch the Google search pill bar which crashed the launcher and they moved it to labs the latest beta. Minor glitches here and there, but basic functionality is top notch.
They fix issues in the beta so fast. And usually the issues are minor to begin with.
They never fix their live version. My Nova launcher crashes 5 times a week. Reported it at least 100 times. No fixes and no replies.
Sounds like you're reporting an already-fixed problem. "Duplicate"!
Exactly!
I can't stand Nova, because of the lack of widget support. I love Action launchers shutters and the extra little pane. I have quick access to so many different widgets. I love having so much of my information at a glance. I just have not figured out what makes Nova different. To me, it seems exactly like all the others. What am I missing with widgets and Nova?
You can customize Nova quite a bit more. That's why i always go back to it. It's a bit more capable than AL3
I love Action Launcher. I have tried others, but finally decided Action Launcher is the one for me.
Have fun buying it again when the dev decides you need to.
Why not both? Different layouts. Different setups.