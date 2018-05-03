Throughout the year, Google's homepage delights us with a whimsical Google Doodle honoring a notable day, event, or person. The Doodle for May 3, 2018, celebrates the life of French director and illusionist George Méliès, and it does so with Google's first-ever virtual reality Doodle.

George Méliès pioneered a variety of filmmaking techniques that made a lasting impression on the world of cinema, with some of his most notable works including A Trip to the Moon, The Impossible Voyage, and others.

Google's releasing this on the anniversary of 1912's The Conquest of the Pole, and as noted by Laurent Manonni, Director of Heritage at The Cinémathèque Française –