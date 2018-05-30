Google has been talking about ARCore on Android for a while now. Apple's been championing ARKit for iPhone for about as long. Today, the first cross-platform ARKit/ARCore app has launched on both app stores respectively. It's called Just a Line and you and your friends can make drawings in the air, and even draw on top of each other's art, using augmented reality.

It's just a simple app. One person draws in the air using their phone. Another person draws in the air using their phone. Both air drawings show up on both phones, in real time. You can also record video of your AR doodles to share on your sosh meeds.