The Essential Phone is finally ready to go out to customers.

Andy Rubin's smartphone startup Essential announced last week that it secured $300 million in funding from the likes of Amazon and Tencent Holdings. The company also said that it would reveal the release date for the device, and Essential is now sending out emails to customers that have registered interest in the device, stating that their unit will ship in seven days:

Great news, your phone has been built! We now just need your payment details and we will ship within 7 days. If you would like to change the items in your reservation prior to checking out, please contact our support team at support@essential.com. If you reserved an Essential 360 Camera, you will receive a separate email as soon as it's ready to be shipped. Your Essential Phone is unlocked, future-proof, and designed around you. For a limited time, we've also made it easy for you to get the phone for as low as $29.13 per month.

The phone was initially slated for a summer launch, but that timeline was pushed back after certification delays. It now looks like things are back on track, and the first batch of units are ready to go out to customers.

Following the fresh infusion of funds last week, Essential revealed that its phone would be sold unlocked on Amazon and Best Buy. The unlocked model retails for $699, and you can get your hands on via $29 monthly payments if you purchase directly from Essential, with the payments processed through Affirm.

If you're looking to pick it the Essential Phone through a carrier, your only option in the U.S. is Sprint. And when it comes to availability on Sprint, a recent Reddit thread suggests the carrier will kick off sales from August 18.

Are you excited about getting your hands on the Essential Phone? Let us know in the comments below.