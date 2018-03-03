Android Oreo is a joy to use, but that hasn't stopped a lot of us here at AC to look forward to what the next version of Google's mobile OS will have to offer. Thankfully, at least according to one report, we won't have to wait too much longer before we can start playing with it.

That mid-month time-frame puts Android P's first developer preview on track for a release at some point during the middle of March. Blass doesn't get any more specific than this, but it means we should keep an eye out for a dev preview on or around March 15.

A public launch for Android P likely won't happen until around August or September, and the release window Blass is suggesting isn't too far off from what we saw with Android Oreo (its first preview came out on March 21, 2017). We still aren't quite sure what to expect from the next version of Android, but assuming Blass is correct with his reporting, we won't have to wait too much longer to get up close and personal with what Google's working on.

