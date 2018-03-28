Facebook's come under a lot of fire for its mishandling of user data, and rightfully so. Not too long after the FTC announced it had an ongoing investigation into the social network, Firefox is now introducing an official extension that's been created with the sole intent of making it more difficult for Facebook to track your online presence.

The Facebook Container Extension is available to use with Firefox now, and once it's installed, Facebook will be housed in its own "container" each time you visit it. You'll see blue lines around Facebook indicating that it's in a new container tab, but everything will still work as per usual.

Here's where things get interesting, though. Upon installing the extension, it'll automatically delete any of your Facebook cookies and log you out of your account. Clicking on a non-Facebook link while browsing Facebook will open it in a regular tab, and clicking on Facebook Share links in regular tabs will open them in the Facebook Container.