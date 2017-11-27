If you've been looking for an excuse to buy a Chromebook, we may have just found one.
Not everyone is sold on the benefit of having a Chromebook just yet, but when prices dip as low as these it's hard not to want to try one out. Acer's Chromebook CB3 is down to just $99.99 as part of Amazon's one-day Cyber Monday Gold Box, which is a savings of $79.99. This is about as basic as it gets in terms of specs, but there are some more powerful units available as well. These are in new condition, and at these prices, we don't expect them to last long!
- Acer Chromebook CB3 - $99.99 (Was $179.99)
- Acer Chromebook 11 - $129.99 (Was $199.99)
- Acer Chromebook R13 - $289.99 (Was $399.99)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 - $386.99 (Was $469.99)
Don't forget that these prices will be gone before you know it. You'll beat yourself up later if you miss out, so avoid that hassle and pick one up today!
Reader comments
I may not beat myself up over the one that's is the same price, before and after the sale....
Looool
Yeaaaaaah, wooops. This is what happens when you sleep 10 hours in 4 days. Good news is that it was actually $110 cheaper than I put it was!
I bought this same one a year ago for the same price.