Find My Device lets you remotely track, lock, and erase the data on a lost or stolen phone.
Android Device Manager has picked up its first major update in two years, bringing a new visual layout and a new name: Find My Device. The app's functionality isn't changing — you'll still be able to remotely track, lock, and erase the data on a lost or stolen phone — but the interface has picked up much-needed polish.
With the rebranding, Find My Device is now a part of Google Play Protect, a suite of services designed to protect your phone from malicious content. Google is leveraging its machine learning expertise to scan and verify the apps installed on your phone, and while the Verify Apps feature has existed since the Jelly Bean era, Google is making the process much more visible to users.
With Find My Device, you'll also be able to see the battery life remaining on your phone and the Wi-Fi network it is connected to. Here's what you need to know about Find My Device, and how you can set it up on your phone.
- Will my phone work with Find My Device?
- How to install Find My Device
- How to sign in to Find My Device
- How to confirm your phone is discoverable with Find My Device
- How to locate over the internet
- How to ring your phone with Find My Device
- How to lock your phone with Find My Device
- How to erase your lost phone's data remotely
Can I install Find My Device on my phone?
Before we show you how to get started installing and setting up Find My Device, it's important to know whether your phone will work with it. If you're running a device running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or later, you'll be able to install Find My Device. That means roughly over 99% of active Android devices — or 2 billion devices worldwide — are eligible to install Find My Device.
How to install Find My Device
This is the easy bit. Just head to the Play Store and search for Find My Device to download the app. We'll break it down for you:
- Open Play Store from your home screen or app drawer.
- Search for Find My Device.
Tap the three dots next to the first search result and select Install.
How to sign in to Find My Device
After installation, you'll need to sign in to Find My Device from your Google account. If you're signed into more than one account on your phone, you get a drop-down menu from which you can select the account you want to associate with the phone.
- Open Find Device from your home screen or app drawer.
- Select the Google account you want to use the service with.
Hit the Continue as button.
- Enter your Google account password.
- Tap Sign in.
Give location access to the service.
How to see if your phone is discoverable with Find My Device
Once you're signed in to Find My Device, you'll see a map with your current location as well as the make and model of your phone, and two options — Play Sound, and Enable Lock & Erase. Hitting the latter option will allow you to start using the Lock and Erase functions.
If you've signed into more than one phone, you can select a particular device by browsing the list at the top of the screen.
- Open Find My Device from your home screen or app drawer.
- Select your phone from the list of devices at the top of the screen.
See if your phone is discoverable.
If you're not able to find your phone or if it says that the device is unavailable, it is likely that the location services are disabled. Find My Device relies on GPS to track your phone, so now would be a good time to enable location services.
- Open Settings from your home screen or app drawer.
- Tap Location.
Toggle Enable location services.
How to locate your phone over the internet
If you've lost your phone, you can remotely locate it through the Find My Device website. You'll need to sign in to the Google account that was used to set up Find My Device. It takes a few seconds, but the service should be able to track your phone. Alternatively, you can also do a Google search for "find my phone" to locate your handset.
- Head to the Find My Device website.
- Sign in to your Google account.
Check if your device is visible.
How to ring your phone with Find My Device
The best part about Find My Device is that it is easily accessible. If you need to locate your phone, just head to the website or log in to the service from another phone. Once you sign in to Find My Device and locate your device, you can use the Play Sound option, which plays a loud tone on your phone continuously at full volume for five minutes even if you turned the ringer off. Once you find your phone, you can hit the power button to stop the ringing.
- Locate your phone on Find My Device.
- Tap Play Sound.
Your device will start ringing. You can hit the power button to stop the sound.
How to lock your phone with Find My Device
There's also a Lock option that lets you set a new password to unlock the phone. You can also display a message over the lock screen and add a button to call back your number so that anyone that comes across your phone can easily get in touch with you.
- Locate your phone on Find My Device.
- Tap Lock.
Enter a message and phone number to display on the lock screen and tap Lock.
How to erase your lost phone's data remotely
If you're certain that you're not going to see your phone again, there is the nuclear option of erasing the data remotely. Selecting the Erase option deletes all the data on your phone. The service also deletes data from a connected SD card, but there is a chance that it may not be able to, based on the manufacturer and Android platform version. Even if your phone is switched off when you send the Erase command, the factory reset process will be initiated as soon as it goes online.
- Locate your phone on Find My Device.
- Tap Erase.
Confirm deletion of data by hitting the Erase button.
Are you prepared if your phone goes missing?
How has your experience been with Find My Device? Have you successfully used it to recover a lost phone? Let us know in the comments.
Reader comments
I was able to lock my phone and get it back when I lost It but now It can't unlock it. Does anybody have an idea or know how I can unlock it?
Does Find My Device in the play store replace the built-in Android Device Manager on my s7 edge? If I go into the play store, it says it's not installed, but it's in Device Administrator. Confused much! 🤔
Yes, Find my Device by Google is the latest update. I use it a lot since I have lots of Androids
But it shows up as "Android Device Manager" under settings, with the old icon.
This is on a Nexus 6P and other phones. They need to update the icon and name in settings, but it still works for me.
Huawei P9 here, all installed but "play sound' from the website just says 'Connecting...' :(
When I owned iPhones I'd routinely open up find my iPhone to find my wife's iPhone. And vice versa. (If you don't get why this is necessary you're still young and healthy, lol.)
The feature I need here is the ability to add my wife's phone to my app and my phone to her app. So that with a push of a button or two you're there. The online version of Find My Phone allows this (once you've set it up properly.) I can toggle between users and find her phone in seconds.
The Android app seems to want to offer this feature but doesn't. By my user name is a downward arrow suggesting other users. The question is how to get that 'list' to populate with my wife's account. Yes, I know there is a guest sign in but her email address and password take minutes to type in and perhaps hours to recall.
Can anyone do this?
I guess the app you should be looking for is "Trusted Contacts" by Google.. you can add your wife's account or vice versa and with a push of a button know where her phone is. You can add more than one contact (i.e. your whole family) if you want
what if someone flashes the rom? will it be locked or it will get unlocked??? or if someone hard reset it??? tell me please
On Marshmallow and up you will need to sign in with the Google account that was associated with the phone after a hard reset. So FMP or not they won't be able to use the phone if youraccount was logged in.
Yet another 4 month old, recycled article. Boo.
I thought I had lost my phone a few weeks ago... Went to login to Google from a friend's phone and realized that I couldn't get past Two Factor Authentication on my Google account... Good learning experience. Luckily I found it minutes later.
Never again.
I locked my mom's phone just for safety's sake when she lost it as she didn't have a screen lock. However, when she got it back, I typed the password and it kept saying it was wrong, even though it was very clearly correct. Tried numerous times, even doing a cache wipe, only for the phone to hard-brick itself, requiring a warranty repair.
I use Cerberus. Does all that ADM does and MORE.... And not playing Russian roulette if it's going to work out not is great.
Hey, I was using ADM to reset my pin - and now I can't unlock my phone at all.
Went through the process of Locking, setting a password & setting up a message (just for fun to see how it works) .
Before "locking" with ADM (& resetting the password) I Had access to my phone via iris & fingerprint scan but pin wasn't working.
New phone (Note 7) and I don't think I even created one.
-Tried the provider default pin didn't work.
-Tried Samsung Find My Mobile but my device isn't in the FMM account although it is in my samsung account..Per Samsung you have to manually put it in FMM.
--I have 3 more attempts until my phone erases itself.
Why isn't the ADM temporary password working?
Anything I can do other than factory reset?
i have a problem with my lg g4 the location is miles off every other device is fine just that one any ideas ?
thanks in advance
I have my S7 set to GPS only and it works fine. Maybe try High Accuracy setting to see if that works, but it'll drain battery quickly as a downside.
It's set to high accuracy and has been disabled and re enable but still no luck
Posted via the Android Central App
It's great for when I misplace my phone
Good article - BUT . . . one item you did not cover: How To Remove a Device from the Account. I've got an old Galaxy S5 showing (was replaced with a new one after an accident); and I can find no way to remove the old one from the phone listed in my account. ANY IDEAS ON HOW TO DELETE A PHONE FROM THE APPLICATION???
Thanks in advance for posting a response . . .
I'd like that too. I have an old LG G4 showing up that I canned months ago.
You can remove devices from your Google Dashboard. Your devices are all listed, and you have the option to manage them. If you want to remove one or more it takes you to the Play Store, and then you can delete/remove them.
Great article - but I am still having issues with my current device.
I bought a Samsung Note 5 on Sprint about 3 months ago. While when I look at my devices within Google settings - it is there.. along with any other device I use to hit google (laptop, desktop, old Nexus 7). But, when I log in to Android Device Manager (online or app) - the only thing that shows is my old Nexus 7. My phone Location is set to allow - so it is discoverable.. but for some reason it doesn't show.
Any thoughts?? I will listen to any suggestions, no matter how preposterous! :)
Like I said above, this feature has been broke for "SOME" for some time now. It works perfect on my wife's account, but none of my 7 android devices show up. I am on a GOOGLE+ thread where as there are 10's of thousands who have been bugging google for a long time. It seems that there is a google account issue. Just to test, I set-up another google account *new one* reset one of my Tablets, used the new account, worked perfectly. Which is what others on the google thread have said. Google responds, "we are working on fixing that issue." They have been saying that for 12 months.
Just for kicks, make sure google device manager has ADMIN permissions set to on.
I've not installed the app, but under device administrators it's listed and turned on. If I go into the play store, I can still install it.
I'm on a nexus 6p, but my old m7 is the same way. Do I need to install it still or leave it alone? I can't quite make it upstairs at the moment to log in to my computer - although I guess I could try it from my phone. Hmm
So I'm wondering if maybe that's why some people are having issues - either installing when they shouldn't, or not installing because like me it shows already installed and thinking they don't need to.
I have the same thing on both my phones (Note 3 on 5.0, and Moto G 2015 on 6.0). The Play Store version is for phones that don't have it built in (like ones running ICS or something old). I always check the Device Manager website now and then, and it always works. No need to install the app if you have it already on your phone.
EDIT - I just re-read some of the article. Maybe the app gives more options. Like I don't have any options on the phone, but I can do everything the app is showing via the website. I guess the app lets you do what the website does from another phone you have instead of having to be on a computer.
My location service works, I can see exactly where my phone is but neither Ring or Lock cause anything to happen on my phone. Any thoughts?
Done...works great!!
My install looked a little different than what was depicted but not a complicated process.
Wish they would give the Android app a material design overhaul
They can't, otherwise the app would require KitKat or newer and they can't do that.
I use ADM, and also Prey (http://preyproject.com/) on both my wife's and my phone. We use a common account for ADM so we can easily track each other. It works really well, but I have never had the chance to lock or wipe the phone yet.
Prey is a great product. I've been using it on my laptops for years. When they developed an app for mobile, I jumped on right away. There's a limitation of 3 devices for the free account, but for our needs it works good enough. If I need to add more devices, I can always start paying.
I have 7 Android devices , none of them show up in android device manager. Android device manager has been broken for a very long time. It is well documented by simply doing a Google search with all the people were no devices show up. It used to work years ago in fact maybe a year ago but hasn't worked since. I have all the devices showing in Google Play Store on the desktop Chrome. None of the devices are hidden it's been broken for a long time
Posted via the Android Central App
Same here. Hasn't worked for an extremely long time. They seriously need to fix it!
If Android Central can figure out how to fix phones not showing up I'd greatly appreciate it, since it seems Google can not!
Posted via the Android Central App
My wife used Device Manager last night to track down, lock & set her callback number on her Tab 4 tablet, which she accidentally left behind in a movie theater. Someone called her a couple of hours later & she was able to recover the device this morning, so it really does work!
Huh. It's never failed to work for me. I'll take a look at some of the older devices and see if there are any issues.
Pls, see how to unlock the stupid thing , because ever since I did remote lock I'm unable to unlock it - with the password in chose at the time. It's ridiculous
vzw Moto XPE/N7
Like I said above, this feature has been broke for "SOME" for some time now. It works perfect on my wife's account, but none of my 7 android devices show up. I am on a GOOGLE+ thread where as there are 10's of thousands who have been bugging google for a long time. It seems that there is a google account issue. Just to test, I set-up another google account *new one* reset one of my Tablets, used the new account, worked perfectly. Which is what others on the google thread have said. Google responds, "we are working on fixing that issue." They have been saying that for 12 months.
For what it is worth. I just set up my note 4 and three other devices and all were visible on the adm page and I was able to lock all of them remotely. Maybe just a glitch. Sorry it is not working for ya
Doug
Finally a good guide to link to, thank you.
However, there have been an awful lot of people reporting that setting a new lock will not work for them.
I was hoping for clarification from somebody on why this is.
Looking at it logically they may be closing a security hole (if there is one) and ADM was not intended for this perhaps.
It totally locked me out of my N7 2013 running M 6.0. I've tried everything and it won't work. Don't wanna do the factory reset since I have so much stuff stored there. Google totally messed up that remote lock.
vzw Moto XPE/N7
A Telugu Hyderabadi author !!
Yay.
Nice in-depth article. Aren't you concerned about privacy, showing your location in the online interface?
You need to log into your google account before you get to see the phone's location info... so only you can see it...
No I meant the author lol.
LOL! There is that...