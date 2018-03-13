In the smart home era, most people associate Philips with its incredibly popular Hue bulbs, but the company still makes some of the best regular bulbs on the market. Philips bulbs are some of the best you can buy, and right now there are a bunch of varieties on sale at Amazon. This 4-pack of non-dimmable 1500 Lumen LED bulbs is down to $15.95 from a regular price of just over $20, and this 16-pack of 800 Lumen bulbs is only $21.60, which is about $8 less than it normally sells for.

If you need candelabra bulbs, this 12-pack of dimmable bulbs is only $21.38, a savings of around $5. There are a few other options available at discounted prices right now as well so be sure to check them all out.

See at Amazon