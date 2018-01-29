The same Final Fantasy XV you know and love, just smaller.
Although I haven't spent as much time with it as I should, Final Fantasy is one of the oldest gaming series around that's fostered some pretty amazing titles. Final Fantasy XV is widely considered to be one of the better recent entries, and soon you'll be able to bring that same adventure with you wherever you go with "Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition."
Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition first appeared on the Play Store for pre-registration last August, but the Apple App Store now indicates that it'll be released on February 9. We can't say for certain at this time if that release date will be the same for its Android counterpart, but if I were a betting man, I'd say it launches on Google Play either on or near that same day.
There will be ten total chapters for Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, and while the first one will be free to download, you'll need to hand over $19.99 in order to play all of them. That's a lot of money to pay for a mobile game, and while the character models are more cartoony than they are in the console version of the game, the gameplay mechanics, story, and more are essentially the same.
If you're a Final Fantasy fanatic, do you plan on picking up Pocket Edition?
Reader comments
'Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition' may launch on February 9 for $20
My wallet is waiting. Although I really rather have a one time purchase at the start instead of in-app purchase after 1 chapter. I had troubles on restoring in-app purchases before and I don't want the same problem for $20.
I have a feeling companies do that because you can't return an in app purchase easily the way you can get a refund for a game you purchase that costs money up front.
That's plausible but it might also just to rack up the downloads to push the game in the frontpage of the playstore as paid games rarely pops up there unless you buy a lot of games in the first place.
Either way it still sucks since any Square Enix game will sell big and probably just a fraction of people will issue a refund and that's likely because of incompatible devices(though people who can drop $20 for a mobile game most likely own a high-end device).
Another reason is now that Google has the Family Library, paying for the full game as an in-app purchase ensures each member has to buy it.
But I'll say one other clear benefit is simply that before I drop $20 on a mobile game, which is a pretty big stretch for me, I get to play a decent amount of it and then carry over my save data. So I support this method even if I think the first part is crappy.
Possibly. I will wait and see if they try to monetize it beyond the initial $20 price.
I wish it were coming to the Switch.
"One of the better recent entries"
To be fair, it's like the only recent entry, depending on your definition of recent. The last mainline non-spin-off, FF13, came out nearly 10 years ago now. Since then it's been FF13 sequels, spin-offs, and re-releases.
I'll reserve judgement until after it's been out for a while. SE tend to update games with IAP's and monetization. One time payment games tend to get abandoned right after launch. The ports are poorly done and with no support as Android moves forward, it makes me really hesitate on dropping any money on this.
Should be put on Nintendo Switch