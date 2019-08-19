What you need to know Final Fantasy VIII is regarded as a cult classic.

Square Enix is bringing a remastered version to PlayStation 4 and other platforms.

The game launches on September 3.

You can preorder it for $20 through the PlayStation Store.

A few months ago, Square Enix announced that it was bringing a number of Final Fantasy games to PlayStation 4. Luckily, one of the announced titles was Final Fantasy VIII. Final Fantasy VII is regarded as a cult classic and focuses on war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its armies against other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia's tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.

If you played Final Fantasy VIII back in the day, you may remember the pixelated visuals. Aside from substantially upgrading the visuals, this remaster features multiple enhancements including additional options to customize your gameplay experience. You can take a look at some of the changes below. Battle assist options like HP, ATB gauge, and Limit Break boosts.

Game speed boosts up to three times the speed.

No random encounters to ease exploration. You can preorder Final Fantasy VIII for $20 through the PlayStation Store right now. It's coming out on September 3, so the wait isn't too long.

