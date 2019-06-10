At E3 2019 Square Enix announced the remaster of Final Fantasy VIII. This is not a remake like Final Fantasy VII but an enhanced version. The game mechanics have not been changed in this remaster, only the graphical fidelity has been increased to work on modern HDTV's.

That's all the game really needs. With an excellent storyline, the fantastic combat system, and awesome giant monsters, All it really needed was to be brought up to the 21st century in terms of graphics.