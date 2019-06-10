What you need to know
- Final Fantasy VIII is being remastered.
- The game is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.
- It will arrive later this year.
- Final Fantasy VIII is the best Final Fantasy.
At E3 2019 Square Enix announced the remaster of Final Fantasy VIII. This is not a remake like Final Fantasy VII but an enhanced version. The game mechanics have not been changed in this remaster, only the graphical fidelity has been increased to work on modern HDTV's.
That's all the game really needs. With an excellent storyline, the fantastic combat system, and awesome giant monsters, All it really needed was to be brought up to the 21st century in terms of graphics.
To the fans who have been waiting... #FinalFantasy VIII Remastered is enrolling on #NintendoSwitch, #Xbox One, #PS4, and #Steam this year. pic.twitter.com/2KOklSFQyB— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) June 11, 2019
This has been my dream for the last year or two and I'm so glad we are seeing it come to life. No release date was announced though Square Enix did say that it would arrive this year. Here's hoping it's sooner rather than later.
