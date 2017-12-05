Files Go is available globally for devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later.

Last month, Google released a new app called "Files Go" on the Play Store as a tool for helping people in developing markets better manage limited storage space on their phone. Files Go was initially launched as a beta, but now it's ready for prime time and available for all users to download.

As we learned before, Files Go is a file management app that makes it easy to see how much storage is remaining on a device and quickly delete any unnecessary apps, games, photos, etc. In addition to this, two phones that have Files Go installed can transfer files using Bluetooth to one another without any Internet connection required.

Google says that the average person using Files Go has saved an average of 1GB compared to those not using it.

If you have an Android device running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later, you can download Files Go from the Play Store now.

Google's new Files Go app offers easy storage management and file transfers