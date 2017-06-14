See if it's economical for you and your family to switch to Project Fi.

Google is making it easier for consumers looking to switch from their current carrier to Project Fi. The Project Fi website now features a Fi Fit Quiz, a tool that lets you figure out if the MVNO is a right fit for you. The tool lets you enter your home pin code to determine if Project Fi is available in your area, and lets you get an estimate of your monthly bill should you make the switch.

You can select the number of people on your plan, amount of data consumed per month, and the cost of your current plan. You'll also be able to see if your device is compatible with Fi — the service only works with Pixel and Nexus devices, so if you don't have a Fi-ready phone, you'll need to factor that into your decision to switch to the MVNO.

The quiz gives you a breakdown of the coverage map for your area, as well as a sample statement with net savings. If you don't have a Fi-ready phone, you'll be able to pick one up directly from the page. Overall, it's a nifty tool if you're considering switching to the MVNO.

Interested in seeing your potential savings? Take the quiz from the link below.

Take the Fi Fit Quiz