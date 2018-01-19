Wait — aren't you signed up for Amazon Prime at birth? That's how it works, right?
I don't remember when I first signed up for Amazon Prime. Sorry, but that's just the way it is. It's kind of like, I dunno. Shaving. It was a thing that you just started doing at some point. (Erm, and that I stopped doing a few years ago.)
Probably it had to do with faster shipping. That's a pretty unsexy answer, but years ago that was the main perk, right? Free two-day shipping, and inexpensive options for next-day shipping.
The easier question is why I've continued re-upping Amazon Prime every year. That's become an easier decision, and it's never been one that I had to spend too much time on.
Yeah, the shipping options are still important. We're ordering more things these days, not fewer. I don't always do next-day delivery. (We don't have same-day where I live.) Sometimes the free option is just fine, and you can't beat free. But if I do need something as soon as possible, I don't mind ponying up a few extra bucks to do it.
(OK, if I really need something as soon as possible I'll drag my butt out of the house and go to one of those "store" places the old folks tell me about. But that's such a hassle.)
The real reason I've so readily kept Amazon Prime, though? It's got to be the digital services.
Start with Amazon Prime Video — probably the one we get the most use out of. For one, you get a ton of free shows. And for another, it's a great babysitter. (Don't judge, you do it, too.) Loads of old shows, for grown-ups and kids alike. And if you're bored of the same old stuff, there's a world of original content, too. (The wife and I are currently making our way through The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is as good as you've heard.)
If you're like me and you've got a few Amazon Echoes (of various ilk) laying about, you also get a fair amount of free music through Amazon Prime. Yeah, I hit a wall pretty quickly on deep cuts. But if you're just looking for some free ambient music, it's a great option. So add that into the mix.
Another cool find I discovered this past year is Amazon Prime Photos. It's a surprisingly good digital photo service, much in the same vein as Google Photos. It's got a good amount of storage (with plenty of paid options), automatic backup, image recognition — and it turns the Echo Show into a great digital picture frame. (Which is really the only thing it's good for.)
And finally, I'm a huge believer in the importance of reading, both for fun and for information. Amazon's got a bunch of free reads, including a sort of old-school lending library.
And maybe even more important is that an Amazon Prime subscription gets you a free six-month subscription to The Washington Post. (The newspaper is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos but is a separate entity from Amazon itself.) And, yeah, I'm now paying for my WaPo sub.
So, yeah. That's why I've still got Amazon Prime. Figure I'm easily getting back the $99 a year I spend to be a "member." That part's on me, though. If I wasn't taking advantage of all that free content and those services, I'd be wasting the money.
For me and my family, though, it's absolutely been worth it.
I use Amazon a ton so it is fully worth it for me. Mainly for the shipping.. The prime video and other stuff is just a bonus.
Personally I still use Amazon prime only for the 2-day shipping and inexpensive next day shipping. I have no interest in their other services tbh
Prime video is so hit and miss for me. Between Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, it gets the least amount of watch time.
Same here. Not much there for me that I actually want to watch that is for Prime.
Same here. But it also has things the other 2 don’t have.
Shipping, for me. Of the five Streaming services, I routinely pay for, Amazon Prime is #5 in my likeliehood of watching at any given instant.
I cancelled mine when the stopped me casting my screen to Chromecast to watch their films on the TV.
With in a week I resubscribed shipping and content was too much of I loss for me.
i see no reason for prime these days. i use express for all my shopping needs and in many cases next day shipping
The reason I have Amazon Prime is simple: 295 orders in the last 6 months.
Wow, you win!
As a new prime trial user in Canada I say never again. Both times I wanted two day shipping I waited about a week!?
Their "amazing customer service" in response to my complaints left much to be desired.
Netflix and Spotify and free web streaming on most large Canadian TV networks has me covered for everything else.
Not worth my hard earned $
The free next Day shipping is the only real reason I like print. The mediocre video service is a nice bonus though, as is the extra £2 off Vidya games I was gonna buy anyway.
Also, not touched on in the article, if you're a twitch user then twitch prime is not to be sniffed at.
Topic aside, this piece is poorly written and feels like an informal draft intended as a pitch. Please show your readers a basic respect by writing well and editing your work.
I got it to save on shipping of a snack in bulk but I am loving the First Reads and books on it in general. It's like a library but only you can return whenever you want.
I shop locally if I can help it; free shipping if you are willing to wait a day or two. I find the video offerings wanting and if it's something I want to watch, I still have to pay something for it
Am I the only one that thinks that 2 Day shipping just gets baked into the price of the products? If you look hard enough on Amazon you can find one product for 10 bucks no prime, and the same product for 13 bucks with prime. More and more too I get things a day or 2 late. And there is no repercussion when I dont get things on time.
Prime Video is good, but Netflix is way better. It seems Prime Video wants you to buy shows more than it wants you to view its own content. Plus it doesn't work with chromecast and does not want to make itself convienent to you.
Also I want to buy more on Amazon, I want to get paper towels and Tide and stuff, but I can't stand all the cardboard boxes. I have limited recycle as it is, and I have to break all the cardboard down.
Worth every penny, for either the Free shipping OR Prime Video. Together they are a no banner. Recently started sharing my membership with my mom, and now she’s saving money too!