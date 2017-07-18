Fender now makes Bluetooth speakers.

Fender has made its foray into the world of Bluetooth speakers with two products that are styled after its iconic guitar amps. The Newport and Monterey retail for $199 and $349 respectively, offering aptX and AAC audio codecs, analog control knobs and a design that immediately appeals to classic rock fans.

The Newport is a portable speaker with two full-range drivers and a tweeter that delivers 30 watts of audio. Fender is touting 12 hours of battery life on a full charge, and the speaker has a built-in microphone that allows you to take calls. The Newport has dedicated knobs for adjusting the volume, treble, and bass, and there's also an aux-in port.

The Monterey isn't portable, but it delivers 120 watts of sound through two 5.12-inch woofers and two 1-inch tweeters. The speaker also has control knobs, an analog power switch, as well as a blue LED jewel light and the ability to switch between Bluetooth, aux in, and RCA.

By designing its Bluetooth speakers after its amps, Fender is taking the same approach as Marshall. Having used the Stanmore for over two years, I'm interested in seeing what the Monterey brings to the table.

Both the Newport and Monterey are now up for purchase from Fender's website.

