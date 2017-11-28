We all know (or do we?) that blue light is bad, m'kay. But do blue light-filtering glasses work?

I (Mike Tanasychuk) had been suffering from some solid eye fatigue for months. Every day around 3 p.m., I'd get this feeling like I was dehydrated or had slept for 12 hours straight (but not in a good way). I was considering picking up a pair of blue light-filtering glasses, since I had heard about blue light's follies and figured it might be a good way to go.

When I was offered the chance to review a pair by Felix Gray, I jumped. After all, they don't exactly come cheap.

Here's my review of Felix Gray's Faraday glasses.

Do they work?

Right off the bat, let's just get the question on everyone's mind out of the way: Do these things actually work?

The answer is complicated.

There's a lot of speculation and poo-pooing when it comes to blue light glasses, and even the American Academy of Opthamology calls B.S. That being said, I experienced real results. Whether it's a placebo effect or not, I'm noticing a change.

Within three days of wearing them, the 3 p.m. fatigue and headaches were gone.

I've been wearing these glasses for about two weeks now, and within three days of wearing them, the 3 p.m. fatigue and headache were gone. This is where the complication comes in: I work first thing every morning, walk my dog, then get to work, having breakfast about an hour later. I then force myself to wait to eat until after 12 p.m., and then I try not to eat until dinner. Or at least, I did, until I started just eating when I got really hungry, no matter the time of day. So I've been better fed over the last three weeks. That likely plays into my lack of afternoon fatigue, but I can't say for sure.