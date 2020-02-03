Google Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

  • As of February 3, 2020, the latest Android security patch is rolling out to Pixel phones.
  • There are quite a few fixes/updates specifically for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.
  • These include a fix for devices getting stuck during boot, broken NFC functionality, and more.

January is officially in the books and February is upon us as the second month of the new year and decade. On February 3, Google began rolling out the latest security patch for its Pixel devices.

As with every security patch, this one comes with general bug and vulnerability fixes to ensure your phone is as safe as possible. On top of all of that, however, Google is also offering quite a few fixes specifically for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

If you own one of those two phones, here's what you can look forward to:

  • Fix for some devices stuck during boot
  • Fix for stuck preview while recording video
  • Fix for overexposure while recording video in certain scenarios
  • Fix for broken NFC functionality with certain apps
  • Fix for UI crash while using Assistant

Interestingly enough, these changes were announced in the Pixel Phone Help forums before being posted on the Pixel Update Bulletin.

The February 2020 patch should hit your phone over the next few days, and as always, you can manually check and see if the update is waiting for you. Just go to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System update.

