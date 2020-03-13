Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for February 2020. For this month, data was tracked from February 2, 2020 through February 29, 2020.

For the month of February, things were extremely slow as no new releases made it into the top 20 for the month, including the long-awaited PlayStation 4 exclusive game builder, Dreams. Dreams did however make #8 specifically on top ten games sold on PlayStation 4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game overall and on PlayStation 4.

To the shock of no one, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in dollar sales and units overall. The Nintendo Switch was not affected by production shortages due to the COVID-19 outbreak in February however, that could change for March.

As always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.

Here are the February 2020 results:

Total: $755 million, down 29% year-over-year from $1.061 billion

Video games hardware: $183 million, down 34% year-over-year from $277 million

PC and video games software: $301 million, down 31% year-over-year from $477 million

Accessories and game cards: $265 million, down 11% year-over-year from $308 million

February 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Mario Kart 8* Ring Fit Adventure Madden NFL 20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft*** Luigi's Mansion 3* Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokemon Sword* Just Dance 2020 FIFA 20 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege Need for Speed: Heat New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include Steam sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.

Here are the best-selling games of February 2020 by platform:

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Dreams FIFA 20 Need for Speed: Heat

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

NBA 2K20

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Madden NFL 20

Grand Theft Auto V

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Borderlands 3

Red Dead Redemption II

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8* Ring Fit Adventure Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Luigi's Mansion 3* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokemon Sword* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Just Dance 2020 Super Mario Party* Pokemon Shield*

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019

NBA 2K20

Grand Theft Auto V

Madden NFL 20

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Mario Kart 8*

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

Ring Fit Adventure

Minecraft***

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.