Security patches and feature fixes are on the way for Google's phones.
Factory images for the Pixel and Pixel 2 family, the Pixel C, the Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X are available at the Google Developer site and can be manually installed today, and OTA updates are expected to begin shortly.
Along with the security update and patches that apply to every Android device, some bug fixes and software improvements are inbound for Google's family of devices. These range from the boring (but still important) things like improved RSA key parsing to more visual and user-facing fixes like better settings icons and improved call quality over Bluetooth. A handy chart is in order.
As always, it's recommended that everyone with a supported Nexus or Pixel product accept the update when it arrives. Improved device security and functionality is well worth it. If you would rather not wait for the over the air update you can flash the factory image right now.
We've covered flashing a factory image in depth and it's where to start if this is your first time.
How to manually update your Pixel or Nexus
why am i still on November patch? running Oreo 8.1 beta and i cant get any updates at all. I am not confident enough to unlock boot loader and do the ADB thing
You have to exit the beta program. It won't wipe your device, don't worry. Your updates should be waiting for you after you do that.
I have unenrolled from the program, I can't even sign into it now
Just noticed when I switch phone on I get a message saying I am still enrolled in the beta program but there seems no way I cannot opt out
There is no Beta right now.
I have beta on my phone
Now that you've unenrolled from the beta, just go to settings and check for an update. The non-beta OTA should hit your device soon.
I've tried for months but no update is available
You should be able to be sideload the December update from there I believe.
Anybody getting a strange message when sideloading the update on a Pixel C? At the end there was some kind of fail message but it shows that I have the latest patch when I check after rebooting it.
Mine is finally auto updating without having to even do anything. I checked for the update and it was already doing it in background.
I see the OTA file is out there.... But don't bother mashing that "Update" button.... It's clear that it ain't fixed yet...
Nexus 6P shows an OPM3 and OPM5 update, whats the difference?
Is it just me, or did this update remove the always on display feature on the pixel 2 XL? I can't find it in the settings anywhere. Someone please tell me I'm taking crazy pills!
Settings > Battery > Ambient Display
Thanks, but this takes me to the same screen from the display settings. The only three options it gives me are double tap to check phone, lift to check phone, and new notifications.
Already got the OTA update on my unlocked Pixel 2 XL in the UK, it was 53MB.
Weird, I haven't received a notification nor is it available when I check for the update. Verizon Pixel 2 XL.