My kids, like many others, hate school lunch. Even my high schoolers prefer to bring their mid-day meal rather than face the lunch lady. Here are some of the boxes, bags, and containers I've found that help keep food hot, cold and appetizing in between catching the bus and lunchtime.

A Quick Recap

Packing a child's lunch is an art and balancing healthy foods, tapping into your child's favorite menu items and including a good variety isn't easy. The Zuzuro Lunch Cooler comes with everything you need to pack a lot of food for your hungry student and keep it fresh and in place while they wait for the lunch bell. Its three meal containers let you send good-sized portions of fresh fruits and veggies or even leftovers. There is a designated drink pouch that holds at least two bottles of water, juice or other fun drinks and the insulated walls will keep them chilled enough to enjoy a few hours later. This insulated lunchbox has a few extra pockets to slip in napkins, plasticware or more treats to ensure your child has everything they need to enjoy a healthy, fun and fulfilling meal.