Best Lunch Boxes, Bentos, and Insulated Bags 2022

My kids, like many others, hate school lunch. Even my high schoolers prefer to bring their mid-day meal rather than face the lunch lady. Here are some of the boxes, bags, and containers I've found that help keep food hot, cold and appetizing in between catching the bus and lunchtime.

A Quick Recap

Packing a child's lunch is an art and balancing healthy foods, tapping into your child's favorite menu items and including a good variety isn't easy. The Versal Lunch Cooler comes with everything you need to pack a lot of food for your hungry student and keep it fresh and in place while they wait for the lunch bell. Its three meal containers let you send good-sized portions of fresh fruits and veggies or even leftovers. There is a designated drink pouch that holds at least two bottles of water, juice or other fun drinks and the insulated walls will keep them chilled enough to enjoy a few hours later. This insulated lunchbox has a few extra pockets to slip in napkins, plasticware or more treats to ensure your child has everything they need to enjoy a healthy, fun and fulfilling meal.

There are a few extra tools of the lunch trade we feel are important to mention. The Thermos Funtainer is a great way to break from traditional lunches and send hot foods with your child. We've tested how well this food jar keeps food both hot and cold and it keeps it well for about five hours before you can tell there has been a big temperature change. Though 10-ounces doesn't look like much, there is plenty of room inside to send soups, taco meat, mini corndogs and lots of other fun foods for lunch. Plus it fits nicely into most traditional lunchboxes.

Another great invention is bento boxes. These separate foods in one container to make it easier to see and find the entire meal while keeping food from spilling into each other. The Enther bento boxes have three sections with lids that are easy to get on and off while still keeping foods from spilling. You can get a bundle of twelve containers for one price which makes it easy to prepare lunches for the whole week at one time. The containers stack nicely, too. To make it easier to carry bento boxes to and from school, we recommend an insulated bento bag, like the Bentology Box Sleeve.