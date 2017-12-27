WattUp will allow your phone to charge without any cables, charging pads, or anything like that.
Thanks to things like Qualcomm Quick Charge, Dash Charge, and Qi wireless charging, topping up our phones has gotten a lot faster and more convenient over the years. However, even with the advancements that we've made, there's no denying that charging our phones is still something we have to think about. Whether you're plugging a cable into your device or laying it on top of a wireless charging pad, you still have to perform a specific action to start topping up.
The FCC recently approved a new wireless charging system called WattUp from Energous, and its goal is to make it so you never have to think about charging your phone ever again.
We've been dreaming about devices that would automatically charge themselves for years, and that's kind of what Energous is setting out to do. WattUp is being marketed as the world's first "over-the-air, power-at-a-distance" system, meaning that your phone will automatically start charging as long as it's within close proximity of the WattUp Mid Field transmitter.
The transmitter sends radio frequency energy waves to devices that support WattUp, and at this time, supported tech will start charging as long as they're within three feet of it.
Per Energous CEO Stephen R. Rizzone:
Older wireless charging technologies have received limited adoption over the past 15 years, and are confined to contact-based charging only. The FCC certification of Energous' power-at-a-distance wireless charging transmitter is a major market milestone. It opens up options, outside of just contact-based charging, to Wireless Charging 2.0: an ecosystem where devices can be charged both, via pad and at a distance.
Energous says that WattUp will function similar to Wi-Fi in regards to its interoperability between various devices and manufacturers, and although we don't have an ETA for when we'll see this tech come to market, Energous will be demoing it at CES 2018 between January 9-12.
Reader comments
3 feet? meh.
Call me when they crank that up to 10.
Agree, I don't see much of a benefit with only 3 feet yet this is still a big step towards what can eventually be a WiFi like wireless charging technology, that sounds really cool... That said I guess we first need to revamp our health infrastructure to receive all the new cancer patients...
You have my attention
I imagine it will require a strong radio signal to charge, Much, much stronger than the normal wireless signal. In your living room or bedroom. Got cancer, anyone?
How's that cancer from Bluetooth and Cell Phone Antennae been working for you?
Almost everything in the room of the example picture is more than 3 feet away from the power transmitter below the TV. But, at least you could actually pick up the phone and use it, unlike current wireless charging. I also see a market for trickle charging electric vehicles, or even conventional vehicles that don't get driven frequently.
Definitely interested in the SAR levels and the effects on the human body from this tech. Don't want to create a new public source of cancer like Lumute mentioned. I would assume it uses oscillating EMR to transmit.
Ridiculous IMHO. It will take a device operating at many many watts, just to get a fraction of that power to the phone.
It's definitely a step in the right direction and I'm excited about the improving technology. But hell, I have charging cables that are longer than 3' long.