Disagreeing with the guy's one thing, but death threats are never okay.
No matter who you are, there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Pai proposed to repeal Obama-era net neutrality laws that have been in place since 2015, and on December 15, 2017, this proposal was officially passed in a 3-2 vote.
Pai's stance on net neutrality has made him an incredibly disliked public figure, and it's gotten to the point where his safety has been put at risk. A bomb threat was called in during the December 15 meeting right before the net neutrality repeal, and now it's been confirmed that Pai won't be attending CES 2018 due to death threats.
Ajit Pai was scheduled to have a fireside chat during this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and while it was announced on the evening of January 3 that this had been scrapped, it wasn't confirmed until January 4 that the reason for this was, in fact, death threats.
The FCC hasn't officially commented on this matter, simply saying "We do not comment on security measures or concerns."
As it's mentioned at the beginning of this article, it's one thing to disagree with someone's stance on an issue, but making threats to their well-being is both counterproductive and illegal. Talking with people in office about things that affect us all is how we make progress, but if Pai can't show his face at an open setting because of threats like this, nothing gets done.
Feel free to vent and complain all you want about Pai's net neutrality stance, but make sure you think twice before threatening the man's life.
GOP representative intros bill to restore some net neutrality principles
Reader comments
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai won't be attending CES 2018 due to death threats
That doesn't happen when you're actually doing your job and listening to the American people. Maybe Verizon can supply him some bodyguards. He's done enough for them.
Actually, I'm of the American people too, and I'm glad they got rid of so called Net Neutrality. Quit assuming your view is everyone else's, and stop whining because you lost an election.
Whining after you won one is far worse.
I'm not whining about anything. I'm no fan/shill of Verizon or Comcast. In fact, I can't stand Comcast in particular. But guess what? Those companies grew in the age of net neutrality, if we are to believe commenters on this page. I am even less of a fan of the US government determining how the private sector should conduct themselves when it comes to offering services. The government does very little well, or cost effectively.
So you're telling me that you're willing to pay extra for watching online content in 4K even though you already have 60Mbps connection?
You do understand that there were more net provider choices two decades ago, and now you have 3 major behemoth corporations that want nothing more than to milk your wallet. Not only that, those providers aren't all available to you... Which means you have Comcast and some DSL/satellite choice... Want to join the rebellion? Fine, have fun running 1.5Mbps
Net Neutrality was not about charging extra for services it was about control of the internet by the government and corporations. Facebook Google and others were for net neutrality because it gave them unfair advantages over competition.
If net neutrality was about protecting the internet freedom why was it a monsterous piece of legislation?
The only reason people are up in arms is because of the title of the bill.
Does repealing it open up possible issues for the internet? YES. Did the bill cause issue for the internet? Yes.
What we need is for Republicans and Democrats to stop writing laws that have so many loopholes and items in it that are not needed.
PS. Under net neutrality Cell phone providers charged more to not have video streams reduced to 480p. This law did nothing to stop them from making me pay more to use my bandwith how I want.
Your lack of understanding doesn't help your case. Net Neutrality was neither a law or a bill. It was a set of regulatory requirements implemented by a commission (that's what the last C in FCC stands for). The head of the FCC , or a vote of the FCC leadership has no power to change law. The crux of net neutrality is primarily who has control of the flow of information. If the owners of the network(s) can arbitrarily promote or suppress access to information it is detrimental to a democracy. Imagine if Breitbart controlled all the news you saw, (or MSNBC if you lean that way). That's the issue, not whether you need to pay more for Netfix. BTW the concept of "Talking with people in office about things that affect us all is how we make progress," would be great if we weren't talking about someone who acknowledged that it made no difference if the public forum comments were ballot stuffed, he wasn't going to listen too them anyway.
Bump 👍👍👍👍. People need to understand what the repeal of the law really means. Google Facebook and Amazon answer to no one. While everyone is consumed with ISPs Google Facebook Twitter and Amazon can have their way with our data and aren't held to any standard. They can steer our web surfing to the sites THEY deem appropriate under net neutrality. That's WRONG
And this change in regulation does absolutely nothing for that. Now, in addition to Google and Facebook controlling what you see, there's another company in between you and what you actually want to see. And that company has every incentive to charge you for things that ALREADY charged some other company for. Getting rid of net neutrality regulations hurts everyone except Comcast and Time Warner.
You're an idiot. I'm actually shocked that every word in your post was wrong. Net neutrality regulations have the government NO control over what you see it what you were charged: it takes away Comcast's ability to screw with what you see for the sake of profit. Google and Facebook ultimately benefit from getting rid of net neutrality regulations because when Comcast starts price gouging companies to avoid being blocked, you know who has money to pay??? Exactly. It's the NEXT Google or the NEXT Facebook that are screwed. Comcast owns a bunch of dumb pipes for data, no different than the pipes that carry water. They shouldn't be dictating which services I can use data on anymore than my water company should be telling me which dishwasher to buy.
Jr was correct. It had to do with government control of content. The government lied and you fell for the lie. This is the same **** they do in Cuba. I'm Cuban, I can tell you first hand. Net neutrality was about government control.
Facebook and Google don't really take up any bandwidth, Facebook won't be hurt by this Google will be ok, but Hulu, YouTube, Netflix, or any good new app that streams 4k better by some young innovative company will be at a the mercy of the cable company who will definitely have their own streaming app that may be ****** as hell but because they reduce any competition to a trickle of bandwidth, effectively assassinating them, without any repercussions. They throttled back Netflix speed when they were in negotiations, don't think they won't try to squeeze every dime out of the internet they can. They aren't making money off the cable package like they used to I cut the cord 3years ago , people are switching to Roku, Hulu, Netflix, my son spends most of his time on YouTube.
Nobody likes you
We just assume everyone doesn't have their head up their ass.
Except you're part of a 25% minority. Unfortunately you also have your head so far up your ass that you won't realize this, so my comment is entirely useless.
Quit assuming your cowardly opinion matters.
Well, your opinion on net neutrality is thankfulky in the minority, as well as for POTUS, considering HRC had 3 million more votes.
I'd disagree pretty strongly. All kinds of good people have been sent death threats. This is *never* appropriate and never justifiable. I think Ajit Pai is a piece of (word I'm not sure I can say here) and destroying net neutrality is a travesty that benefits the very few at the cost to the very many. I don't think he should be getting death threats. A bad chest cold maybe. Or the occasional "accidentally" spilled soda. But no one should be threatening to kill anyone.
OP didn't even say he deserves there death threats, just that he is getting them for a reason.
There are hundreds of millions of people in the united states. Id imagine most major officials get death threats regularly, that's what security is for.
Ajit is just chickenshit.
It's true that no one should get death threats... But I think it's more likely he's avoiding a week of the boos and hisses of 100,000 people.
Exactly.
He likely would have known what to expect from the crowd when he agreed to the appearance in the first place. I don't think anyone should take death threats lightly.
I have a hunch this coward is never going to show his face to the public ever again, especially after releasing that ridiculous video mocking people who care.
I'd forgotten about that video... The man's an arse.
I don't feel sorry for him one bit.
I don't think he deserves death....a few weeks of flaming bags of dog poo on his door step however is called for.
You got that right! And rotten tomatoes.
As mentioned above , chicken is scared of public scrutiny. Has nothing to do with "death threats".
There should be an army of trolls - million strong, after his corrupt Ass all over internet. Not to threaten him, but to keep exposing his lies and corruption - bombarding all of his accounts and anything related to him or business partners (accomplices in crime). Nobody involved in this crime should be spared neither those who supported it.
Please... Grow up. Net Neutrality wasn't even a thing till 2015. You'll live. Obama's not the President anymore. You don't always get your way in life. Believe me, the last 8 years proved that to me.
Wow, that makes this ninja video from 2006 really confusing and ahead of its time!
https://youtu.be/H69eCYcDcuQ
You're thinking of a piece of regulation drafted fairly recently in an attempt to protect the American people from greedy corporations who only care about their money.
Net neutrality is as old as the internet... It's the default state of the internet.
Ignorance is a bliss. Exposing certain people with new info , only causes them to strengthen their beliefs. Don't waste your time.
Ignore Scott, the troll.
Net neutrality ruling wasn't intact before 2008 because there was no reason to enforce it, neutrality is as old as the age of the internet. During the Obama era they implemented it to ensure cable companies wouldn't tamper with your freedom to use internet. Please, please, please read some articles and policies about this ruling
You're a pathetic human
You grow up. We’re all fully aware we now have a child as president
Any wonder why Baby Trump chose him?
Author sounds like he's patronizing his readers.
Too bad. He deserves to be vaporized.
To hell with political parties, bad is bad and this dude needs to go!
Don't mess with the net!
He is just a horrible Verizon puppet. https://gizmodo.com/leaked-video-shows-fcc-chair-ajit-pai-roasting-himse...
Hide, for Christ's sake.
Well... People should really look at the implications of voting. I talked to people about this and mentioned all the regulatory bodies that would change under this administration. This was one of them. Once you got away from the theater of the campaigns it's not that hard to predict this crap. The winner got the spoils. We did this to ourselves.
I said the same thing 8 years ago. Obama damn near ruined this country with over regulation, and crony capitalism. I voted for Trump specifically because of this. It'll take years to restore things.
Anti capitalist and voting for trump? One yuge contradiction
Not anti-capitalist, but I am anti-crony capitalist, which is what Obama made a matter of policy. The government getting in the business of deciding which businesses, or kinds of businesses succeed or fail is not only not capitalist, it's completely communist. Capitalism is not perfect, but it is the best economic system on Earth by far. And I'll gladly accept the imperfections of a free market over the lazy demands of people who think the government should determine everything for them.
If you're anti crony capitalist, how do you reconcile his cabinet picks, most whom were from the same companies that helped bring about the 2008 recession? I noticed a lot of Goldman Sachs people during the confirmations, most of whom are reversing any legislation that came about because of the recession to prevent another in the future. How does Dodd Frank, put there to ensure the person handling my 401k puts my interests before his commissions.
There are definitely some rules and regulations that needed to go, but it seems like they're not judging those regulations on their merits and simply getting rid of everything. They were claiming many were bad for business, but businesses with no oversight at all will generally only operate with profit in mind. Fine for the businesses, but many other things can take a hit when that happens, like consumer protection, the environment, food and drug safety, etc. Most of the time the reason regulations are put in place is when the person or entities being regulated can't be trusted to operate ethically. Remember lead paint being used on children's toys? A regulation had to be drafted to stop companies from doing that. Setting minimum wage protected people from having to work for wages that couldn't support their families while their employers reaped the profits. If history has taught us anything, businesses will choose the cheapest and least safe ways to do things to increase profits.
Before you start, I'm not anti business, I'm pro ethical business. These businesses can make money and be ethical at the same time. They might not make as much as they would without ethics, but at some point they need to be put in check, otherwise why have rules for anything or anyone? If we're expected to act ethically, shouldn't the same be required of businesses?
I'm for ethical business too. I'm not a go for broke profit at any cost guy. However, if these last 8 years have taught me anything, it's that the government can be weaponized against political opposition, and government agencies can and will be used to force ideologies on the people. I trust the government less than corporations, so the less the corrupt government is involved in my life, the better.
You are not a smart person. Your statement is laughable
And when those regulations were placed, the economy soared. Obama got us out of the Great Recession that Bush put us in, which started because of tax cuts to the rich. We'll be heading in another Recession soon and I'm looking forward to your tears.
The Grand ole Party never does anything good for the people. It favors the wealthy and powerful except around election time. Then it becomes downright humanitarian. But its lip service only. Pay attention! This guy is just a heinous puppet. However death threats are unacceptable. Whatever happened to loyal opposition?
Remember when you start seeing bigger paychecks, that it wasn't the Democrats who wanted you to keep more of your own money, and lower your taxes. Of course, you can always voluntarily send the government more, since the Democrats care so much and all.
You are a foolish individual. You believe getting $5 for $1 million of debt is a good deal. Trickle down doesn't work, never did, never will. Sorry to burst your bubble.
Yeah, I'm going to be so happy with the extra $800 I'll get this year while I watch children without health insurance turn into adults that rely on the state to subsidize getting their primary care in ERs. Tax cuts are great when they come out of our ludicrous over spending on the military. They suck when they siphon money from the programs that allowed me to go to college in the first place. People who think otherwise are terrible people.
Fine. Send them the difference between what you owed this year, and the lesser amount you'll owe next year. Be a true Patriot. I'll keep my money.
Economists are saying that this is the time to raise taxes, when the economy is good and people can better afford to pay taxes so the government can actually have some money for the next natural disaster or recession.
During the tax overhaul Congress was confident that the economic rise brought about by this tax legislation would pay for itself, but now they're panicking that the national debt is going to rise and they need to pay for it somehow, so now they're looking at social security and Medicare. Better hope you've got a lot socked away because elderly healthcare isn't cheap. I'm taking care of my 88 year old father, and if he didn't have Medicare, we might as well file for bankruptcy. Before that we had my mother in a nursing home. Wanna guess how much that costs? Try around $11,000 a month, and that was 8 years ago. Any bets on if it has gone up since then? Of course it didn't help that Congress has been using social security as their own private piggy bank for decades to fund their pet projects. What I'd like to know is this, all the money that people paid into social security and Medicare out of their wages with the express purpose of getting it back later in life, are they going to see any of it? If you think that's ok for them to get rid of them after people have been paying into them for decades, how is that any different than signing a contract and paying someone for their services, only to have them skip town with everything you paid in?
This keeps up might as well eat a bullet when you hit your golden years.
Everyone is so concerned about the national debt now. Where was the outrage when Obama doubled the national debt in just a few years time? I really would listen to people if they weren't so damn hypocritical. My guy (the Democrat Obama) is in office, so he can do no wrong, even though he doubled the debt while supposedly creating shovel ready jobs. Basically, he spent the future of America on Medicaid, and other entitlements for the here and now because it got him votes. It's disgraceful. So, don't talk to me about how cutting taxes is killing our kids' futures. Our kids don't have a future.
Net Neutrality is bad because Obama enacted it and whatever he did for the country was obviously bad. To all you folks that wanted this bill repealed just wanted to know what y'all think about AT&T trying to lay off thousands of employees even though they exactly what they wanted.
You mean the same AT&T that is handing out bonuses to their employees because of a Republican-only passed tax bill? They're laying off Direct TV and U-Verse related people, because nobody buys that stuff anymore. Millennials want everything for free, including streaming. So put the blame where it should go. I'll now let you return to your nonsensical rant.
The bonus decision was made before the tax bill...
The Scott guy is a clown/Fox news talking bot. I wouldn't bother with it.
Does that mean you're an MSNBC/CNN/ABC/NBC/CBS troll? Personally, I don't have cable, and don't watch Fox News, and I sure as hell won't watch the looney tunes on the networks or CNN/MSNBC. That's like watching two year olds who crap their pants all the time.
Scott Lowe is 100% correct . Democrats are communists
They're pandering to Trump administration to get the merger done. You are gone buddy
No, it's more likely that they'll either consolidate and get some of their own employees to handl those services or contract them out. And the kicker is the ones they're laying off are in the Midwest, where there is more business for satellite providers due to many rural and small town areas. And they're the same people POTUS was saying he was going to bring jobs back to. So much for that.
AT&T gave out bonuses BEFORE the tax law took effect. And after they gave out the bonuses, they laid off thousands of workers. Spare us your false narrative.
Yes, the same AT&T. That was randomly charging clients in California a few arbitrary dollars to per month to get extra revenue. Big class action lawsuit. Now it's going to get even harder to make them pay up with court overalls and regulatory structures loosening.
Disliking a persons politics or stance on an issue does not warrant death.
It's pathetic that people pretend this is acceptable.
Grow up. Accept that not every thing will go your way.
All in all I don't think he's worried about the death threats. He just doesn't want to deal with the criticism. But it is what it is now.
The guy just can't stop lying.
When there are known Democrats out there trying to assassinate Republican US Congressmen on baseball fields, you tend to take threats a little more seriously. Just sayin.
Why do democrats run the most prosperous states? All donor states.. Now getting taxed even more to subsidize red states even further. Serious question, why is that?
Wow that must be news to Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee, that they are not prosperous, and why so many blue state people move here every year, and then ***** about how its not like "home". I think Illinois and Connecticut would prove that the most prosperous states are run by Democrats. Red states are growing in population and blue states are shrinking, wonder why? Probably has a lot to do with taxes and cost of living.
Umm.. Only Texas is.. And primarily because of oil.
Your whole statement is totally incorrect. Yes, some people do leave the area, yes it is expensive. Because it's extremely prosperous and the people can afford it. Maybe other come to the states from red states for work! Making 300k for a family is middle class. It's all relative..
There's known Republicans out there killing people, like the church shooter in Texas, the guy who killed concert-goers in Las Vegas, and Nazis killing protesters in Charlottesville.
Amazing that we can't even agree to something simple like the fact that death threats are always wrong, period.
Tolerance of the left = death threats and violence
Well, the right doesn't even make threats. They just shoot and kill those who don't agree with them. See: Charlottesville, church shooting in Texas.
True.
Jesus Freaking Christ.......... I come here for tech news/discussion......Not this BS I don't care what side you are on death threats are wrong
If I can just wade in with a UK neutral point of view, in my humble opinion I don't think the US has enough regulation over the Comms sector. You are charged ridiculous amounts for mobile plans and fast internet access. I don't like the EU but the one thing they got right was a limit on what people got charged and what multinational companies can do with your data. The internet should be free to do as you please within the law of course with no speed restriction etc. No company should have an unfair advantage, hence Google being dragged through EU courts
wow. stay classy ces attendees. seriously, death threats over the repeal of a 2 year old policy?
Fucktart got a nice bribe as usual
I would be glad he is not there! Are we surprised about the Threats?! He does not care about the people only his party and their pockets!
The little snowflake knows he did wrong and that's why he's not showing his rat face at CES. Maybe he should go on Twitter and whine about it like his boss does on a daily basis.