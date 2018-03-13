Last October, Movies Anywhere launched as a way to simplify everyone's digital movie libraries by combining your iTunes, Google Play, Prime Video, and Vudu purchases under one single app. It was a dream come true for a lot of people, and it's getting even better with support for FandangoNOW.

Just like the other services mentioned above, you can now link your FandangoNOW account to Movies Anywhere and have all of your Fandango purchases automatically join your existing Movies Anywhere collection.

Even if you aren't currently a big FandangoNOW user, this is still exciting news. Let's say you're in the market to buy a new movie, and FandangoNOW has the lowest price thanks to a sale it's running. Instead of buying it there and not being able to add it to the rest of your collection, you can now purchase it for the lower price and still have it live with your entire library.

Movies Anywhere says it already supports nearly 7,500 different titles, and on a similar note, today (March 13, 2018) also marks the first day that you can digitally purchase Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

How to set up and get started with Movies Anywhere