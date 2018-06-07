Post-apocalyptic nuclear wastelands are supposed to be terrifying, but we're always excited to experience those conditions whenever we take a visit back to the world of Fallout. With Fallout 4 having kicked this generation off, Bethesda is ready to turn in yet another new title - and all of this is before we've had another proper Elder Scrolls game! It's called Fallout 76. And no, that doesn't mean it's the 76th Fallout game made. To find out the significance of that number and everything else you need to know about Fallout 76, read on. What's Fallout 76?

The Fallout series has traditionally placed players within a post-nuclear world. It's a survival game at heart, they're typically open world affairs ever since the third mainline title, and they feature Bethesda's signature RPG touch, but with a combat twist that'll make each encounter equally interesting and intense. You're typically in control of a character who has spent most of their life within a "vault," built for sheltering survivors from the effects of nuclear radiation. In previous Fallout titles, these vaults were typically evacuated due to emergency circumstances, with the events forcing you out into the world to fend for yourself. Some of these vaults are moderate in size, but there are a number of bigger ones called "controlled vaults" which house as much as 500 survivors. The original purpose of these vaults was to have them open exactly 20 years after the nuclear bombs dropped, with the creators looking to compare the survival rate of those who were let out versus those who remained inside. Vault 76 was one such vault, and it serves as the starting point for Fallout 76. What's the story so far?

While the trailer nor Bethesda managed to reveal any hard facts, several things within the announcement trailer help us begin to paint a picture. For starters, the game is seemingly set in the year 2102, as spotted by the date entered on one of the Pip-Boy units lying around. We're not sure if the entirety of the game moves on chronologically from that point, but it's significant for a couple of different reasons. The first reason is that this will have been the earliest time in a Fallout game we've ever seen. The original Fallout took place in 2161. Fallout 2 was 2241. Fallout 3 and New Vegas were 2277 and 2281, respectively. The most recent entry - Fallout 4 - took us to the year 2287. While the bombs have already dropped by the time 2102 arrived (doomsday was October 23rd, 2077), Fallout 76 should be the purest a Fallout world has ever been, meaning buildings won't be as worn down, vegetation won't be as scarce, wildlife won't be as mutated, and things might not be quite as depressing overall. That's not to say you should expect an oasis, but it could be the perfect excuse for Bethesda to give us more of a living, breathing world when previous games gave them every excuse not to. The second reason the year 2102 is significant is because Vault 76 was supposed to have opened precisely 20 years after the first bombs dropped — the inhabitants even seem to be celebrating their "Reclamation Day" at some point — but that date would mark 25 years. That means one of two things happened: the vault did open five years ago and we're just seeing the abandonment in all its glory, or something terrible has happened that delayed the grand opening. And if you know the history of Fallout games, you know you'll almost never leave the vault due to some regular occurrence. Beyond that, Bethesda dropped hints as to the game's setting. The song playing on the radio throughout the trailer is Country Roads, a country song about West Virginia. Considering earlier Fallout games mentioned Vault 76 was located somewhat close to Washington, DC, the theory fits. Base building, rodent killing, and online play?