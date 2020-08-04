If you're having trouble inviting friends in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on PS4, you're not alone. The game is currently suffering some server and connectivity issues due to the sheer number of people trying to play it.

Over on Reddit, several players are experiencing the same problems. While some have been able to join a friend's game after multiple attempts, not everyone is having the same luck. I can verify that I tried several times with a coworker and we could not join a game together.

Earlier this morning after the game had went live, the game's official Twitter said that account creation was temporarily disabled on PS4 because 100,000 came flooding back in after the servers were secretly brought online. People went on to review bomb Fall Guys on Steam after suffering these issues, but fans promptly dropped a ton of positive reviews to help get the user score back up.

The developers are hard at work trying to get everything up and running as quickly as possible, but people should also realize the studio was not prepared for the game to become so popular so quickly. Even the best AAA games suffer multiplayer issues at launch, no matter how big the developer is. Give Mediatonic some time to sort this all out.

Some players have also been reporting issues joining friends on other PS4 games like Minecraft and Rainbow Six Siege, but there do not appear to be any widespread PSN outages at this moment.