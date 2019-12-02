Casper mattresses are on sale for Cyber Monday, and these are some deals you shouldn't miss out on. Your back will thank you. Trust me; I can personally attest to their quality. Casper mattresses tend to be rather expensive, but you can get one today for over 20% off thanks to some stellar Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. You really can't go wrong at these prices, and every size bed is on sale so you can find the perfect one.

The Sleep Essential mattress features three layers of premium foam support in either 11-inch or 8.5-inch variants. No matter what size you get, you'll be getting it for a steal, thanks to this deal.

For a few years, I used to wake up with back pain constantly. I'd spend all night tossing and turning, trying to get comfortable on a mattress that by all accounts should have been thrown out well before it actually was. Once I bought a Casper mattress, I realized just how bad my sleeping situation had been. It's like a whole new world now. I don't regret buying my Casper mattress when I did — my back couldn't take one more night on my worn-out pillow top — but I do wish that I had been able to buy it on sale.

These beds come in a box and immediately expand once you open up the packaging. They don't need a traditional box spring foundation, but I did also pick up the bed frame for it, which was easy to put together by myself. Mine doesn't retain a lot of heat so I can stay cool and comfortable and get a good night's rest.

They provide just the right amount of support without being too firm, and you won't be sinking into it completely anytime soon, either. Casper's mattresses are backed by a 10-year limited warranty, and a 100 night trial and free returns within 100 days of receipt of shipment. If you end up not liking it after three months (which probably won't happen), you can easily return it.

I've been using my Casper mattress for over a year now, and it's one of the best purchases I ever made.