Facebook's rumored cryptocurrency platform has finally been officially announced. The company today released a white paper that explains exactly how its global cryptocurrency, dubbed Libra, differs from other cryptocurrencies that we have seen so far. Facebook is hoping to launch Libra in the first half of 2020, allowing users around the world to not just buy things but also send and receive money with minimal fees.

With Libra, Facebook is aiming to create a truly global digital currency that can help empower billions of people across the world. Unlike most cryptocurrencies currently out there, Facebook's Libra will be backed by a reserve of real assets, which means its value will remain largely stable. Libra will be governed by the Libra Association, an independent non-profit organization that has its headquarter in Geneva, Switzerland. Apart from Facebook, the Libra Association includes several other leading companies such as PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, eBay, Coinbase, Spotify, Vodafone, Lyft, Uber, and more.