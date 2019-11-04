On November 4, Facebook separated its parental corporate entity from its ubiquitous social network app and service, creating a new (and boring) logo that will identify all Facebook-owned properties. The new logo is a simple all-caps text representation in a custom font. Other than that, there's not much else to say about it.

In a blog post, the company admits that users of its services don't always realize they are using Facebook-owned sites. While the company had its corporate brand on hardware like the Oculus VR gear and the Portal smart display, the new logo will be spread with "from Facebook" messaging across all of its apps — including the original Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal, and Calibra.