What you need to know
- Facebook has a colorful new way of writing its name.
- The corporate logo will not replace the familiar blue "f" in the Facebook app.
- Facebook will include the logo in Instagram, WhatsApp, and other services.
On November 4, Facebook separated its parental corporate entity from its ubiquitous social network app and service, creating a new (and boring) logo that will identify all Facebook-owned properties. The new logo is a simple all-caps text representation in a custom font. Other than that, there's not much else to say about it.
In a blog post, the company admits that users of its services don't always realize they are using Facebook-owned sites. While the company had its corporate brand on hardware like the Oculus VR gear and the Portal smart display, the new logo will be spread with "from Facebook" messaging across all of its apps — including the original Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal, and Calibra.
Per Facebook's Chief Marketing Officer, Antonio Lucio:
Today, we're updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We're introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.
The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
Facebook explains that these apps and services have shared technology and even personnel on the backend, and now the company wants to "be clearer about the products that come from Facebook." The new logo will appear on press releases in the future, as well as headline a new corporate website.
Facebook Hardware
Facebook Portal
Video chat powerhouse
Facebook has breathed new life into what we consider high-quality video chat, but it struggles to put that experience in a compelling smart display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft is building Cortana into Outlook with smart AI features
Cortana is expanding into new areas as Microsoft beings integrating the virtual assistant into Microsoft 365, starting with Outlook. Users inside Outlook will soon be able to take advantage of Cortana and allow it to work for you by organizing your calendar, emails, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come with an "improved" 108MP camera sensor
If Chinese tipster Ice Universe is to be believed, Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature a new 108MP camera sensor.
Microsoft announces new all-in-one Office Mobile app for Android
A new Office app for Android and iOS is on the way that combines the power of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one convenient app instead of three.
Every PlayStation 4 game coming out in November 2019
Here are the biggest PS4 games dropping this month!