Have you ever seen a friend recommendation on Facebook and wondered, "how in the world did Facebook figure out I know that person?" It turns out, one of those ways could have been by using the phone number you registered for two-factor authentication. However, Facebook has now announced it will stop using numbers provided for 2FA for its "people you may know feature."

The change comes after the FTC fined the social media company a record-setting $5 billion dollars over privacy violations earlier this year. As part of the settlement, it also required Facebook to increase the privacy protections of its users (hence Facebook's recent change of heart about using your security information to recommend friends).

The new policy will go into effect first in Ecuador, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Libya, and Cambodia this week, with it rolling out globally early next year. Unfortunately, the policy will only go into effect for new users who enable two-factor authentication. Existing users will be required to delete their number and add it again.