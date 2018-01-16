Messenger is a mess, and Facebook has finally acknowledged this.
Like a lot of people, I use Facebook Messenger on an almost daily basis to communicate with friends and family members. Although it's not my preferred form of communication, it's just what a lot of folks happen to use. However, I've been doing so with the Messenger Lite app on my phone since it was widely released last October.
If you've used the regular Messenger app at any point over the last couple years, you're well aware of the fact that it's a bit of a nightmare. Between in-chat games, bots for Spotify and Uber, a Snapchat-like stories feature, and way more than we have time to get into, it's quickly become bloated and filled to the brim with feature after feature that gets in the way of basic conversations.
In a blog post talking about trends to look forward to in 2018, Facebook finally addressed this, saying:
Over the last two years, we built a lot of capabilities to find the features that continue to set us apart. A lot of them have found their product market fit; some haven't. While we raced to build these new features, the app became too cluttered. Expect to see us invest in massively simplifying and streamlining Messenger this year.
Facebook doesn't hint at what features will be staying and which ones have met their maker, but even so, I'm 100% on board for this to happen.
Reader comments
Yes please. Maybe i'll finally press update on my trusty old v85 lol
Finally. I mean, it was inevitable, but at least we know it's happening this year. I hope this stupid 'planner' gets axed, it triggers on almost every number (no, Facebook, if I write that I got an 8, it's not about time, ffs), as well as some words (most notably, sun). And stories, it's annoying. And reactions, they are useless. And games, it's a messenger app for the love of god. Oh golly, I got excited just thinking about the zillions of useless features they should get rid of.
Bottom line, leave text chat, pics, emoji/stickers, voice/video chat, audio recording... and nothing more. It's not China, we don't need *everything* in one app.
Yep. That's so annoying. If I'm talking about planes to a friend 3000 miles away and I say "it gets here at 10" the bot immediately starts suggesting plans, nope. just shut up.
Agree with everything, except reactions. Me and many people I'm talking with are using them all the time. They're pretty useful for a quick reply (like the 👍 one) or to show that something was funny or shocking... Anyway, maybe not many people use them.. But as for the other stuff, they should be gone, they just make the app a mess...
Just use messenger lite
Tried it, doesn't let you use a lot of common things like sending gifs or video over the app and it limits the photo size.
Can't send money or do secret messages either.
It will still want every possible permission which is why i do not use it.
How about just put it back into the main facebook app? That's simple
I won't use Facebook or any of its services ever again. They must be feeling some outside pressure with these announcements of less advertising and now messenger changes.
Friendly App. Ad blocker, keyword filter and simple messenger. I haven't used FB apps since.
Use whatsapp
I've been using Messenger Lite, which is just for messaging. Works great. I think the app is a 5-6MB download from the play store. It's made by Facebook, not a third party.
I also use the Lite. Since I only send messages via Messenger, it suits me just fine. I hope that they keep it. I also do not use the FB app, it is bloatware to the max. I use the m.facebook site via Chrome.
The FB already owns one of the best messenger apps out there and its not Messenger, it's Whatsapp.
Love Facebook messenger lite. It doesn't slow down my phone or have the extra crap in it.
FB messenger is trash!
Why?
Thank the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
Looking forward to Facebook Messenger being more like Facebook Messenger Lite... maybe...