Facebook has updated its app for Android TV, but with a twist.

While you won't see a dedicated Android TV version of the app itself, you will find a slick Facebook Video player built for your big screen. Once installed and logged in (you'll need your phone handy for the login part), you can check out suggested videos by topic, live videos, games, and your own videos. You can also search to find something worth watching using your TV remote.

Getting the app is easy. Fire up the Google Play Store on your Android TV and install the Facebook app. You can search for it or find it at the top of the "Top Free Apps" list. Google Play knows you're using an Android TV device so it automatically sends you the Facebook Video app.

If you don't see Facebook for your TV right away, don't worry. Google Play can take a day or two to have an update available for everyone and you might not have it just yet. We also have no word on when (if ever) to expect an optimized Facebook timeline app for Android TV. For now, this will have to do.