- Oculus Support has been fixing quick to respond to support tickets regarding banned Facebook accounts.
- The Oculus Quest 2 cannot be used without a valid Facebook account, leaving banned users without access.
- Several users who have posted about broken Elite Straps have been contacted by Oculus Support and offered replacement straps.
While the Oculus Quest 2's launch seems to be going incredibly well for both developers and Facebook, alike, it hasn't been without some typical product launch issues. Right out of the gate, some users were getting their Facebook accounts banned, citing that they had violated Facebook's community standards. Many of these bans appear to have been falsely handed out as Facebook looks to quell fake accounts that are responsible for fake news and other social media problems.
Users on Reddit and other forums have been reporting a quick turnaround from Oculus Support, citing that they were able to regain access to their accounts within a matter of an hour or two from when they submitted their support ticket.
Similarly, users who have been posting about broken Elite Straps appear to be receiving messages from Oculus Support offering replacements. Proactive support like this is rather nice to see, especially when users might not be sure they've received a defective or otherwise problematic product. The broken strap problem, in particular, has been widespread enough to where Reddit has created a flair label for posts complaining about the problem.
There's little that's more frustrating than losing access to your entire library of games, or having a brand new purchase break within hours or days of first using it. For the most part, it seems like the launch of the Oculus Quest 2 has been a positive move for much of the industry and is providing the opportunity for huge growth in the VR industry by offering a high-quality experience at a low price.
