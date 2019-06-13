Light and Small Facebook Portal Window to Facebook Facebook Portal Plus Facebook Portal is a smart display that hooks into a service you and billions of other people likely already use. It's the smaller of the Portal duo, but that also makes it a more practical option for everyday usage. $129 at Amazon Pros Seamless video calls via Facebook.

For most people, the Facebook Portal is more than enough smart display. It's a 10.1-inch slate that can fit in any room of the house. The Portal Plus isn't quite as nimble, but it makes for one hell of a video calling device.

Bigger isn't always better

The Facebook Portal is an interesting device, touted as the perfect smart display for you and your Facebook-loving friends and family. Indeed, Portal offers the most comprehensive and polished interactivity with your Facebook account.

You can call your loved ones and talk to them even if they're on their phone, computer, or other devices compatible with Facebook. What's more, things like birthday reminders and status indicators for your closest friends will keep you connected.

The fun happens on a 10.1-inch display that comes in with 1280 x 800 resolution. It's not the sharpest thing in the world, then. This wouldn't be so bad for video calling and other basic uses, but considering you can watch videos on the Facebook Portal we'd be lying if we said we weren't disappointed that it wasn't at least 1080p.

Facebook Portal Facebook Portal Plus Display Size 10.1" 15.6" Display Resolution 1200 x 800 (WXGA) 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Camera 12MP, 140° Field of View 12MP, 140° Field of View Speakers 2 full-range 10w drivers 2 20w tweeters + 4" bass Microphone 2 front, 2 rear 360° array 2 front, 2 rear 360° array Wireless WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band MIMO (2.4GHz and 5GHz) WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band MIMO (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Other Features Ambient Light Sensor, Camera Cover Ambient Light Sensor, Camera Cover Dimensions 9.84" W x 8.20" H x 3.68" D 8.78" W x 17.71" H x 5.73" D (Portrait) Colors Black, White Black, White

That's where the Facebook Portal Plus comes in. It has a bigger 15.5-inch display with a more pleasing 1920 x 1080 — or 1080p — resolution. What's more, its display can swivel to transform between landscape and portrait modes.

Alongside the bigger display, the Facebook Portal Plus offers more powerful 20w speakers, featuring 2 tweeters and 1 bass woofer. That makes it plenty capable of being a capable home speaker.

Speaking of which functionality, the Facebook Portal Plus matches the Facebook Portal in all other areas. They both have the same AI-equipped 12MP camera which can automatically pan and zoom to keep subjects in view. They both have 4 omnidirectional microphones to offer clear audio no matter where you're speaking from. And they both have access to the same services which, alongside Facebook, includes the likes of Spotify, Alexa, Food Network, Pandora, and iHeartRadio.

It becomes a matter of preference, then: do you like your screens big or small? Make your mind up on that and determine whether you feel the staggering difference is worth an extra $150.

Many of you will likely prefer the smaller size no matter your feelings on the cost difference, and that's fine. In fact, it's great for those who want to be flexible with where they can move these things in their home. The base Facebook Portal model is advantaged in that regard, so unless you have thousands of dollars to put a Facebook Portal Plus in every room of your home, the smaller model may be exactly what you need.

