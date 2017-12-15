Also works with Pages and groups.

Facebook is one of the best ways for staying in touch with friends and family members, but as anyone who jumps on the service from time to time knows, there are always those people that don't know when to stop posting. Whether they're re-sharing countless videos or refuse to keep quiet during an election season, Facebook's got your back with a new snooze option.

If there's a friend, group, or Page that you're getting too many posts from in your timeline, you can now tap the three dots near the top right of any of their posts, and choose "Snooze [name] for 30 days."

You'll still be friends with that person or be a part of that group or Page, but any content they post won't show up in your timeline. Posts from these snoozed subjects will show up once again after those 30 days have passed, but if you decide you want to keep the silence coming, you can just snooze one of their posts after 30 days like you did before.

Facebook is rolling out the snooze option now, and based on my experience with the service, I'm sure a lot of you will find a good use for this.

