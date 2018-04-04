Shortly after news broke that millions of Facebook users had their personal information shared and exposed with Cambridge Analytica, people have been in a rush to revoke access from third-party apps to their Facebook accounts.
Deleting apps and websites that have access to your account is fairly straightforward, but in its current form, is a very time-consuming process as Facebook only allows you to delete one app at a time. Thankfully, this is now changing with a bulk removal tool.
Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that it's rolling this feature out to users on its desktop website and mobile apps, and it allows you to select multiple apps and delete them all at once. There's no "select all" button for automatically choosing all apps at once, but this is still a very welcome addition.
To use this feature, simply select the apps you want to delete, tap the "remove" button in the upper right-hand corner, and then press "remove" again to confirm your decision. You'll also be able to check a box to confirm whether or not you want to delete any posts, photos, and/or videos that have been shared from your account using these apps.
The bulk removal tool should be available to use right now.
Up to 87 million Facebook users' data was shared with Cambridge Analytica