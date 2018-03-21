Facebook Messenger continues to be one of the most popular messaging apps around, and today it's getting a couple of new features that aim to make group chats a lot better.

First and foremost, Messenger is finally getting admin privileges. With this, you'll have the power to approve new members of group chats before they can join, remove people from the conversation, and give/revoke these privileges to other people in the chat if you so choose.

Admin privileges are turned off by default so they won't get in the way of current chats if you don't care about them, but they can quickly be turned on by enabling the new "Require Admin Approval" toggle in Messenger's settings.

Facebook is also adding joinable links to Messenger. This allows you to create a custom link for your group chat, and anyone that clicks/taps on it will be able to automatically join the group. If you have a lot of people you need to invite to a group chat, this should be much easier compared to selecting every person individually.

Admin privileges and joinable links are rolling out to the Messenger app now.

Download: Messenger – Text and Video Chat for Free (free)