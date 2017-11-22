Just in time for sharing family photos after Thanksgiving dinner.

Facebook Messenger has seen a lot of new features added to it over the years. You can use Messenger to play games, check your PayPal balance, send money to friends, and plenty more. These expanded features are great, but the latest addition to Messenger focuses on a much more basic function – sharing photos.

If you've ever sent or received an image on Messenger, it was previously downgraded to 2K no matter the original resolution. However, starting today, Messenger will now support photos in up to 4K – or 4,096 x 4,096 to be exact.

This isn't a huge change, but it's certainly nice to have for keeping your photos as crispy as possible when sending them to friends and family members.

Messenger currently supports 4K photos in the United States, Canada, France, Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea. If you don't see your country listed here, Facebook says it'll be rolling out this feature to other markets in the coming weeks.

Facebook Messenger now allows you to send and receive money via PayPal