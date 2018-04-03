Despite the hot mess that Facebook is still finding itself in, the company's taken some time to update its Messenger app with a couple useful features for sharing photos and videos. Starting today , you can now send and receive 360-degree photos and HD videos in Facebook Messenger.

To send 360-degree/panorama photos, simply add them to a conversation like you would with a regular picture. A compass icon will appear next to the photo to indicate its interactive nature, and you can move them around both on the Messenger mobile app and on your desktop at Messenger.com.

As for HD videos, you can now send clips from your camera roll and newsfeed in crisp 720p. That may be a far cry from 4K or even 1080p, but it's still a step in the right direction.

Support for 360-degree images is available across the globe, and 720p HD videos are currently supported in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Belgium, France, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Romania, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and Switzerland.

