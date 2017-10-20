Messenger + PayPal = <3

Facebook Messenger is chock full of features, and while some of them are arguably quite useless, there are others that can prove to be quite handy at times. Messenger users have been able to send money to one another since as far back as 2015, and that feature is now expanding to allow people to send and receive money using their PayPal account.

Sending money via Messenger was previously handled by linking a debit card or bank account to your Facebook account, and while there isn't anything wrong with this implementation, the ability to alternatively use your PayPal funds is a nice touch for those that are heavily reliant on PayPal's services.

To use PayPal when sending money in Messenger, just tap the blue plus icon and then the Green button titled "Payments" like you normally would. From here, you can choose to send or deposit money you've received to your PayPal account. The integration is dead simple, and it's one we're glad to see.

You'll be able to use your PayPal account to send money to either one person or to a group of people (a feature that was added earlier this year), and it's available to use starting today (October 20) for users in the United States.

In addition to this, PayPal is also launching its own Messenger bot that people will be able to interact with to check their account balance, report unauthorized charges, change their password, and plenty more.

Android Pay now lets you pay with a PayPal account