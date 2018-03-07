Ever since its U.S. debut last October, I've been using Messenger Lite over Facebook's main Messenger app. Messenger Lite allows me to stay connected to everyone on Facebook without all of Messenger's unnecessary bloat, and now it's getting even more useful with the addition of video calling.
Initiating a video call with someone on Messenger Lite is as easy as can be. Simply open the app, tap on a conversation, and then choose the new video icon near the top right. Once the call starts, you have controls for muting your microphone, switching cameras, and ending it.
Per Facebook's announcement post for the feature:
Video chats are an expected and essential part of everyday communication in today's messaging experience. Chatting face-to-face live is perfect for those moments when you want to see and hear the voices of people you care about most – whether you're wishing someone a happy birthday, you have some great news to share, or you spontaneously want to catch up on the day.
In addition to video calls, you can also use Messenger Lite to make voice calls, send stickers, share pictures, and record voice messages.